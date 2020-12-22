Smart Fertility Tracker Market to Witness Growth Acceleration During 2018 to 2028

Smart fertility tracker is a device that helps predict the ovulation time based on physiological parameters of fertility such as the basal body temperature. Females get pregnant only during 6 days of ovulation, which provides a narrow fertility window. Smart fertility trackers help in managing pregnancy by predicting the start and end of these days.

The rising incidence of pregnancy-related problems, timing issues between partners wanting a child owing to rise in risk factors such as busy life and career are among key drivers of the smart fertility tracker market. The liberalization of women from the burden of birth control by using contraceptives is a strong psychological driver of the market. Smart fertility trackers solve the risk of manual fertility charting method (rhythm method), which is notoriously ineffective to prevent unwanted pregnancy. Smart fertility trackers enable both partners to engage in sex and prevent pregnancy without the side effects of hormone-based birth control pills.

Smart Fertility Tracker Market: Segmentation

The global smart fertility tracker market is segmented based on utility, physiological parameters, distribution channel and region.

Based on utility, the global smart fertility tracker market is segmented into the following:
Wearable
Non-Wearable

Based on physiological parameters, the global smart fertility tracker market is segmented into the following:
Temperature
Pulse rate and Respiration rate
Sleep
Others

Based on distribution channel, the global smart fertility tracker market is segmented into the following:
Hospital Pharmacy
Retail Pharmacies
Mail Order Pharmacies

Regional analysis includes

North America (U.S., Canada)
Latin America (Brazil, Mexico, Argentina, Chile, Peru, Rest of LATAM)
EU – (Germany, France, Italy, Spain), UK, BENELUX (Belgium, Netherlands, Luxemburg), NORDIC (Norway, Denmark, Iceland, Sweden), Eastern Europe (Poland, Ukraine, Czech Rep. etc.), Rest of Europe
CIS & Russia
Japan
Asia Pacific Excluding Japan
Middle East and Africa

Smart Fertility Tracker Market: Key Players

Some of the major vendors operating in the global smart fertility tracker market are Ava Science Inc.; Valley Electronics AG; Ovatemp LLC; YONO LABS; Raiing Medical Company; Tempdrop; Fairhaven Health; Welltwigs and Quanovate.

Pertinent aspects this study on the Smart Fertility Tracker market tries to answer exhaustively are:

•    What is the forecast size (revenue/volumes) of the most lucrative regional market?
•    What is the share of the dominant product/technology segment in the Smart Fertility Tracker market?
•    What regions are likely to witness sizable investments in research and development funding?
•    What are Covid 19 implication on Smart Fertility Tracker market and learn how businesses can respond, manage and mitigate the risks?
•    Which countries will be the next destination for industry leaders in order to tap new revenue streams?
•    Which new regulations might cause disruption in industry sentiments in near future?
•    Which is the share of the dominant end user?
•    Which region is expected to rise at the most dominant growth rate?
•    Which technologies will have massive impact of new avenues in the Smart Fertility Tracker market?
•    Which key end-use industry trends are expected to shape the growth prospects of the Smart Fertility Tracker market?
•    What factors will promote new entrants in the Smart Fertility Tracker market?
•    What is the degree of fragmentation in the Smart Fertility Tracker market, and will it increase in coming years?

