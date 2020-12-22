Veterinary Eye Care Market Projected to Witness a Single-Digit CAGR During 2018 to 2028

Dublin ,Ireland, 2020-Dec-22 — /EPR Network/ —

per the recent research report published by Fact.MR, the global Veterinary Eye Care Market is on course to achieve a highly eye-catching growth. The research report predicts the market is expected to expand at a healthy CAGR of X.XX% over the course of the given period of forecast ranging from 2018 to 2028. The valuation of the global Veterinary Eye Care Market was around US$X.XX%. Given the rate of development, the new valuation of the market will be around US$XX.XX by the end of the forecast period in 2028. The Fact.MR research provides detailed information about the key segments, driving and restraining factors, geographical outlook, and the present situation of the vendor landscape of the global Veterinary Eye Care Market.

The Veterinary Eye Care Market report offers assessment of prevailing opportunities in various regions and evaluates their shares of revenue by the end of different years of the assessment period. Key regions covered comprise:

Regional analysis includes

North America (U.S., Canada)

Latin America (Mexico, Brazil)

Western Europe (Germany, Italy, U.K, Spain, France, Nordic countries, BENELUX)

Eastern Europe (Russia, Poland, Rest Of Eastern Europe)

Asia Pacific Excluding Japan (China, India, Australia & New Zealand)

Japan

Middle East and Africa (GCC, S. Africa, Rest Of MEA)

The evaluation of the competitive landscape in the Veterinary Eye Care Market covers the profile of the following top players:

Veterinary eye care market has been growing on account of the key developments proposed and implemented by the key players. These players have been strengthening their position in the market by leveraging expansion strategies. In addition, an increase in the funding has offered a smooth path for the advancements to these veterinary eye care market players.

Some of the key players operating in the veterinary eye care market constitute of Akorn, Inc., Animal Eye Care LLC, Menicon Co., Ltd., I-Med Animal Health, and Bausch & Lomb Incorporated. Some of the novel developments implemented by these companies are as discussed below.

Mergers and acquisitions have been a strategy for availing two-way benefits for the companies. Along the same lines, Pathway acquired Eye Care for Animals (ECFA) in 2017, to leverage ECFA’s growth model and stay sustainable in the intensely competitive veterinary eye care market.

In April 2018, Mars Petcare completed the acquisition of OptiGen LLC, to conduct the highest quality of DNA testing especially for dogs. This testing will help in detecting several health risks among the mixed-breed dogs.

Recently, I-Med Pharma entered into an agreement with DryCom to open up a distribution channel for I-PEN Tear Osmolarity System in Brazil.

The insights for each player will highlight their foundational model as well as their growth strategy.

Company profile

SWOT analysis

Main market information

Market share

Revenue, pricing and gross margin

To expand the understanding of opportunities in the global Veterinary Eye Care Market report looks at close quarters into the opportunities and new avenues in following key segments:

Veterinary Eye Care Market: Segmentation

The global veterinary eye care market can be segmented on the basis of treatment, indication, end users and geography.

Based on treatment, the global veterinary eye care market has been segmented into:

Medical Treatment Eye Drops Ointments Injections Drugs Cyclosporine Tacrolimus Corticosteroids Others

Surgery Diode Laser Surgery Retinopexies Retino Reattachment Endoscopic CPC Cataract Phacoemulsification & Lens Replacement Automated Vitrectomy Glaucoma Drainage Implant Surgery



Based on indications, the global veterinary eye care market has been segmented into:

Ocular Surface Disorders

Glaucoma

Cataract

Anterior Uveitis

Retinal Diseases

Corneal Disease

Others

Based on distribution channel, the global veterinary eye care market has been segmented into:

Veterinary Hospitals

Veterinary Clinics

Retail Pharmacies

Drug Stores

Online Pharmacy

Others

In addition to understanding the demand patterns of various end users, the report on the Veterinary Eye Care Market also enumerates trends expected to attract investments by other various associated industries.

The global Veterinary Eye Care Market report offers detailed assessments and quantitative evaluations that shed light on numerous key aspects that have shaped its evolution over the historical period. In coming years, some of the key aspects that will shape the growth prospects during the forecast period are objectively covered in the study.

What Other insights does the Veterinary Eye Care Market market report offers?