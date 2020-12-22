Lactose-Free Infant Formula Market Segmentation by Major Players, Type, End Users, Products and Region, 2025

Felton, Calif., USA, Dec. 22, 2020 — /EPR Network/ —

The global Lactose-Free Infant Formula Market research report provides complete insights on industry scope, trends, regional estimates, key application, competitive landscape and financial performance of prominent players. It also offers ready data-driven answers to several industry-level questions. This study enables numerous opportunities for the market players to invest in research and development.

Market Overview:

The global lactose-free infant formula market is projected to reach USD 24.0 billion, growing with a CAGR of 10.6% by the end of 2025, according to a new report published by Million Insights. The increasing population of lactose intolerant babies across the globe majorly drives the market. Additionally, the newborn babies’ inability to digest sugar elements is increasing over the years. The growing need for substitutes to support nutritional demand is projected to increase market growth.

Key Players:

Nestle

Nutricia

Valio Oy

Abbott

Gimme The Good Stuff

Silverson

Apta Advice

Danone

Nurture

Hero

Growth Drivers:

The rising lactose intolerance among infants and lack of time for working women to take care of their babies are encouraging manufacturers to invest in the development and research and to enhance the nutritional quality of the product. For example, Valio Oy has launched over 100 products of lactose-free infant formula in more than 50 countries across the globe.

The lactose intolerance conditions are lower in the individuals that are dependent on unfermented milk products as their food source. For example, around 5% of North Europeans go through this ailment. Moreover, there has been no cure to this condition; this has increased the demand for lactose-free infant products, thereby driving the lactose-free infant formula market growth.

Product Outlook:

Organic

Conventional

Organic formula held the largest market share of over 60.0%, in 2018. The segment is projected to grow at a fastest CAGR of 10.7% over the forecast period. The product demand is growing, owing to the changing consumer shift towards premium category products. Moreover, the awareness about harmful effects of chemically synthesized products is increasing among the consumers. These are some of the key factors are expected to boost the organic products growth in the forecast period. The conventional product category is expected to grow at a significant rate due its cost effectiveness in the global market.

Distribution Channel Outlook:

Hypermarkets & Supermarkets

Convenience Stores

The online channel is projected to grow at the highest CAGR of 11.3% during the forecast period. The consumers show more inclination towards online service because to the offering such as doorstep delivery, coupons, and others.

Regional Outlook:

In 2018, Europe held the largest market share of 37.5% in the overall market. The presence of a large number of lactose-intolerant individuals is a key factor driving the market growth. The region has the highest number of manufactures of lactose-free dairy products in the world. Europe produced a lactose-free dairy product of over 60 million metric tons, in 2018.

Central & South America is projected to grow at the highest CAGR of 11.5% from 2019 to 2025. The growing disposable income levels, especially in developing countries such as Brazil, and Argentina are spurring the market growth.

