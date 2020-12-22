Functional Apparel Market Emerging Trends, Global Demands and Key Companies Analysis Report, 2025

Felton, Calif., USA, Dec. 22, 2020 — /EPR Network/ —

The global Functional Apparel Market research report provides complete insights on industry scope, trends, regional estimates, key application, competitive landscape and financial performance of prominent players. It also offers ready data-driven answers to several industry-level questions. This study enables numerous opportunities for the market players to invest in research and development.

Market Overview:

The global functional apparel market is projected to reach USD 438.0 billion by the year 2025, according to a new report by Million Insights. It is anticipated to grow at a CAGR of 6.4% over the forecasted years, 2019 to 2025. Rising participation of people in workout activities for maintaining fitness and good health is the major driving force for the market growth.

Key Players:

Nike

Adidas

Asics Corporation

Columbia Sportswear Company

Hanes Brand

Reebok

Hugo Boss AG

Puma

Russell Brands, LLC

Jockey International, Inc.

Growth Drivers:

There is a rise in the adoption of protective cloths that include a raincoat, sun-coat to protect from rain, sun, snow, and wind. This has driven the global market. Nowadays, people are highly concerned about their fitness. Most of the people indulge themselves into different workout exercises to remain fit and improve their immune system. This has accelerated the growth of the market.

The lifestyle of people is changing rapidly, and they are more inclined towards using active wear in their day to day life. This factor is estimated to drive the demand for the product in the upcoming years. Some of the factors such as the increase in the buying power of consumers, technological advancements, and urbanization in developing nations such as Bangladesh, China, and India are also contributing to the increased demand for this product. Moreover, it has been observed that there is a high rate of migration of rural populations to the cities in the above-mentioned nations which has propelled the demand for this product.

Product Outlook:

Sportswear

Active Wear

Protective clothing

Footwear

Application Outlook:

Professional Athletic

Armature Athletic

Distribution Channel Outlook:

Supermarket/hypermarket

Convenience stores

Online

Regional Outlook:

The revenue share jointly held by North America and the Asia Pacific regions was greater than 60% in the year 2018. There is high consumption of functional apparel from countries like India, China, and the U.S. because of the increase in the buying power of consumers and changes occurring in their lifestyles.

In Europe, the functional apparel industry is likely to have significant growth. The market for this product in countries like Germany, France, Brazil, South Africa, U.K. and UAE, is also expanding because they are trying to adopt the practice of exercising regularly for leading a healthy living.

