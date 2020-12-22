Big Data as a Service Market Business Environment Analysis, Business Environment Analysis & Trends, 2025

Felton, Calif., USA, Dec. 22, 2020 — /EPR Network/ —

Market Overview:

The global big data as a service market size is anticipated to value USD 51.9 billion until 2025. It is also expected to register a CAGR of 38.7% over the forecasted years, 2019 to 2025. The increasing need for data storage, handling, processing and analysis for business expansion is expected to drive the market growth.

Key Players:

Accenture

Amazon

Cloudera

Dell

Google

IBM

Microsoft

Oracle

SAP SE

Teradata Corporation

Growth Drivers:

The demand for BDaaS is driven by the rising need for carrying out data analysis and to derive insights from the analysis. Further, surging usage of internet and e-commerce portals has resulted in the generation of a large amount of data. It also acts as a major data source for several retail organizations from which they can get feedback about services and products. These factors are expected to drive market growth in the upcoming years.

Deployment Outlook:

Public Cloud

Private Cloud

Hybrid Cloud

Solution Outlook:

Hadoop-as-a-Service

Data-as-a-Service

Data Analytics-as-a-Service

End Use Outlook:

BFSI

Manufacturing

Retail

Media & Entertainment

Healthcare

IT & Telecommunication

Government

Regional Outlook:

North America held the largest share of around 35.0% across the global BDaaS market in 2018. This can be attributed to the increasing number of e-commerce portals and the rise in funding to carry out various governments’ big data projects across the U.S. Also, surging adoption of BDaaS across professional service, manufacturing, and banking sectors is projected to drive the market growth in the upcoming years.

The Asia Pacific is projected to register substantial growth from 2019 to 2025. This can be associated with the increasing usage of the internet and smartphones which generates big data. Also, surging adoption of BDaaS by large organizations and startups across this region is contributing to the market growth across this region.

