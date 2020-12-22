Agricultural Surfactants Market Worth 1.53 Billion USD by 2020

Chicago, 2020-Dec-22 — /EPR Network/ —

The report “Agricultural Surfactants Market by Type (Anionic, Nonionic, Cationic, and Amphoteric), Applications (Herbicides, Insecticides, Fungicides, and Others), Substrate Type (Synthetic and Bio-based), and by Region – Global Forecasts to 2020″, The market is projected to grow at a CAGR of 6.5% from 2015 to reach a projected value of USD 1.53 Billion by 2020.

When formulated with agrochemicals, agricultural surfactants offer several benefits such as increasing the retention of spray droplets and improving the spread of the spray droplets on the leaf surface. An increase in demand of agrochemicals to cater the growing demand of agricultural products has resulted in the growth of the Agricultural Surfactants Market.

Herbicides segment to dominate the Agricultural Surfactants Market

Agricultural surfactants are gaining importance in recent times due to its benefits in increasing the efficiency of the agrochemicals which will improve the quality and yield of agricultural produce. Herbicides are used in agricultural land to control or kill weeds. The herbicides segment dominates the Agricultural Surfactants Market and is projected to grow at the highest CAGR.

The herbicides segment is mainly driven due to change in farming practices and technologies. With increasing pressure on global food production, the demand of agricultural products such as cereal & grains, fruits & vegetables, and oilseeds & plantation crops is increasing. This has led to an increase in the demand of herbicides for better cultivation of cereal & grains, fruits & vegetables, and oilseeds & plantation crops.

Nonionic surfactants majorly used with pesticides

Nonionic surfactants are formulated with various agrochemicals such as herbicides, fungicides, insecticides, and other crop protection chemicals & foliar fertilizers. Nonionic surfactants are commonly used with pesticides as they do not have any electrical charge and are compatible with most of the pesticides.

Increase in the usage of agrochemicals and increase in farm expenditure key to success in Asia-Pacific and Latin America

China and Brazil constituted the largest country markets in the Asia-Pacific and Latin American regions in 2014. Government initiatives such as subsidies and incentive schemes, increasing awareness regarding the benefits of agrochemicals, and increase in farm expenditure have led to the use of surfactants in the agricultural sector on a large scale. North America dominated the market and accounted for the largest market share globally in 2014, owing to high rate of adoption of new technologies to increase the farm operations’ efficiency and to minimize the cost of operations.

This report includes a study of marketing and development strategies, along with the product portfolio of leading companies. It includes the profiles of leading companies such BASF SE (Germany), The Dow Chemical Company (U.S.), Akzonobel N.V (The Netherlands), Evonik Industries (Germany), and Solvay S.A (Belgium).

In terms of insights, this research report has focused on various levels of analyses industry analysis, market share analysis of top players (based on developments), and company profiles, which together comprise and discuss the basic views on the competitive landscape, emerging & high-growth segments of the global Agricultural Surfactants Market, high-growth regions, countries, and their respective regulatory policies, government initiatives, drivers, restraints, and opportunities.

