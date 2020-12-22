Calcium Propionate: Cost-effective Future Solution for Food Preservation

Chicago, 2020-Dec-22 — /EPR Network/ —

Calcium propionate is the calcium salt of propionic acid. It is a food & feed additive, and also has pharmaceutical and agricultural applications. It is used as a preservative and mold inhibitor in food & feed applications. Calcium propionate is considered safe for human consumption and can be used in organic cultivations.

The global calcium propionate market is projected to grow at a CAGR of 5.6%, to reach USD 363.3 million by 2023. In terms of volume, the market is estimated at 167.1 KT in 2018 and is projected to grow at a CAGR of 5.4%. The growth of the calcium propionate market during the forecast period can be attributed to factors such as growth in demand for bakery products with extended shelf-life and cost advantages provided by calcium propionate over other preservatives.

The calcium propionate market, by form, was dominated by the dry segment, in terms of volume, in 2017. Several key players in the calcium propionate market manufacture dry calcium propionate, as it has a longer shelf life, has better dispersion throughout the food matrix, enhances the flavor, and does not affect the leavening action of baking powder in bakery products. Due to this factor, the dry segment is estimated to have dominated the market.

Calcium Propionate as a Preservative

Preservatives are basic requirements to prevent the spoilage of food & feed, thereby ensuring the supply of safe products to consumers. The preservation of food & feed products and maintenance of their quality are major concerns in the respective industries, globally. Bakery products and feed have been dominant applications for calcium propionate over the last decade. The key function of calcium propionate is to counter the growth of microbes on various bakery products that are prone to spoilage by bacteria. This makes calcium propionate an ideal preservative for yeast-raised products to cope with the problems of spoilage. Additionally, research in various fields has opened new avenues for applications of calcium propionate in several food products, owing to the growth of the dairy, meat, and processed meat industries, along with other food applications. The application of calcium propionate in pharmaceuticals and agriculture is limited; however, these segments exhibit good growth potential for the next few years.

Key Developments in the Market

Associated British Foods (ABF) (UK), Niacet (US), and Impextraco (Belgium) are among the key players in the market. The market players focused on various development strategies such as expansions, acquisitions, certifications, and partnerships in order to enhance their product portfolio and business strength in the competitive market. Some of the major developments in the market are listed below:

In January 2018, Kemin Industries (US) acquired its distributor, Agri-Marketing Corp. (Canada) for Kemin products in Canada. With this acquisition, Kemin expanded and established a new location in Quebec, Canada. The development helped the company to further enhance its product portfolio and increase its production capacities.

In September 2017, ADDCON (Germany) entered into a partnership with Blendtek Ingredients Inc. (Canada), a food ingredients and solutions company, for the distribution of ADDCON’s ammonium bicarbonate and calcium propionate. The primary focus of Blendtek was increasing the supply of ammonium bicarbonate to the North American market and calcium propionate in the Canadian market.

In August 2017, Niacet (US) expanded its calcium and sodium propionate production capacity of 75 million pounds. The expansion was enabled by the access to low-cost raw materials, following its acquisition by SK Capital Partners.

Increase in health consciousness is driving the demand for low-calorie food products. The changes in lifestyle have increased consumer dependence on packaged convenient food products. The food segment is further segmented into bakery products, dairy & frozen desserts, meat, fish, and seafood products, and others (sauces, fruits, vegetables, dressings, soups, salads, diet foods, condiments, and other ready-to-eat food products).

Market Drivers

Functional potential of calcium propionate in new product lines

Major food makers and processors use calcium propionate in their products to keep them fresh from the time of production to the point of consumption. Calcium propionate is added to products such as cheese, jams & jellies, and chocolates, owing to its functional potential to drive sales. Awareness programs to educate consumers about the importance of adding synthetic antimicrobials, meticulous evaluation of the safety of antimicrobials, and elucidating the risk of food poisoning in the absence of preservatives are expected to help strengthen consumer confidence in calcium propionate.

Cost-effective preservation solution

The usage of calcium propionate for feed and food preservation is to a large extent more cost-effective when compared to other preservatives such as sodium propionate, sorbic acid, and sorbates. Calcium propionate helps eliminate harmful microbes that occur naturally in grains, leading to improved quality of feed for animals. A rapid rise in the prices of other preservatives and their limited applicability stimulate the demand for calcium propionate.

Increase in health concerns of consumers in the food industry

Consumers today are becoming increasingly aware of the essential nutrients required by the body, and about the prevention of nutrition-related diseases and improved physical & mental well-being. The market for calcium propionate is driven by this rising demand for nutritional food and the increasing health consciousness among consumers. The preference for natural food additives over synthetic ones to eliminate health concerns also increases the demand for calcium propionate.

The Market was Dominated by North America in 2017

North America is a dominant market for food processing, globally. Consumers with busy lifestyles in the North American market are on the lookout for minimally processed foods with a long shelf life. This drives the growth of this market as calcium propionate plays a critical role in extending the shelf life of products. The increase in demand for convenience foods is expected to create an impact on the calcium propionate market in North America. The market for calcium propionate in North America is fairly matured; hence, the growth is moderate when compared to other developing economies. The US dominated the North American calcium propionate market in 2017 due to higher consumption of calcium propionate in various applications such as bakery products and feed.