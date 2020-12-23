Tide, UK’s leading digital business financial platform, opens global development center in Hyderabad; new center to drive technology needs

Hyderabad, India, 2020-Dec-23 — /EPR Network/ — Tide, UK’s leading digital business financial platform[1], today formally announced the opening of its global development center in Hyderabad. The center will drive and support all the technology needs of the fast growing venture, which aims to become the world’s leading digital challenger in business financial services. Spread over 15,000 sqft, the center already has 70+ experienced and highly talented technology professionals working on cutting edge technologies.

Commenting on the new center and the choice of Hyderabad, Guy Duncan, Chief Technology Officer, Tide, said, “With Tide witnessing exponential growth, we needed to look beyond as it was proving to be difficult to hire quality talent at the required pace in the UK and Bulgaria, where we have a technology and support centre . Our senior leadership has extensive and positive experience in setting up offices and technology centres in India. It is this, combined with the proportion of high quality technology talent, experienced in the skills we are seeking that led us to choose Hyderabad. We look forward to growing the center further and expanding its role in Tide’s global strategy.”

About Tide: London-based Tide is the UK’s leading digital business financial platform and the leading digital challenger in business banking services. It provides business current accounts and smart financial admin services to 280,000+ small-business owners through its mobile-first platform. Tide offers its members business banking without monthly, weekly or annual fees, or card usage fees. A new Tide account can be up and running in minutes rather than what can be weeks with traditional banks. Besides balances and payments, Tide can be fully integrated into accounting systems and has smart tools to help business owners save time (and money) on admin, such as invoicing and expense management. It recently launched Tide Cashback an upgraded account giving members additional support for running their businesses, including 0.5% cashback, a dedicated 24/7 legal and phone helpline. In 2019, Tide announced the creation of Tide Capital, a subsidiary company allowing Tide to offer its own credit products to members. Tide, which employs almost 500 professionals worldwide is in LinkedIn’s top 10 hottest UK companies to work for and one of the Sunday Times Fast Track Disruptors to Watch. More information can be had from www.tide.co

Tide is not a bank, but a business financial platform and the leading digital challenger in business banking services. We believe that a platform approach is the future of business banking, allowing us to offer both financial and admin services to SMEs saving them time (and money) to allow them to focus on what they love: running their businesses.