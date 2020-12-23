The Maca Team Celebrates 10 Year Anniversary in 2020

Maryville, Tennessee, 2020-Dec-23 — /EPR Network/ — With a focus on providing fresh, organic Peruvian maca products, The Maca Team is known for their incredible selection and dedication to customer service. For anyone interested in maca benefits or improving their diet with this popular superfood, The Maca Team has put together a wealth of resources and an excellent product line that’s readily available online.

What sets The Maca Team apart is their emphasis on fairly traded, traditionally-grown 100% organic maca root products that are made fresh and packaged promptly, in order to preserve the nutrient content as best as possible while maintaining flavor as well. Their products are rigorously tested and come in quite a variety, including extracts and even maca coffee.

To celebrate the momentous achievements of their ten-year anniversary – a full decade in business – they’ve announced that they have updated the labels featured on their line of maca products. This will put a fresh and revitalized face on their goods and will help to strengthen the face of the brand going forward.

This is all part of providing the best possible experience for their customers, which The Maca Team prides itself on. They are passionate about offering a quality product above all else, and the branding has to be taken into consideration here as well. This attractive rebrand was just the thing to kick off 10 years of sharing the benefits of Peruvian maca with the world.

The Maca Team is committed to excellent customer service and the finest quality maca powder, capsules, and other healthy products that can be easily incorporated into daily life. More than ever, consumers are looking for easy ways to get the right amount of vitamins and minerals and stay energized throughout the day. Nutrient-rich maca root seems to fit this role perfectly, and The Maca Team has worked hard to ensure that their products are a cut above the rest in terms of adhering to the traditional farming practices of the Peruvian people, as well as making sure that their maca root is always held to the highest standards.

As a company, they take pride not only in the rigorous procedures they follow to source their products, but also their adherence to quality control with a commitment to providing fair prices to their customers, as well as a collection of helpful and informative resources so their customers can make better decisions about their health and lifestyle. With plenty of valuable information on various maca benefits, nutrition facts, and which products are better suited for specific diets and health goals, they have positioned themselves as the leader when it comes to wholesome and high-quality maca available online.

Any customers who have questions about this announcement or about their products are asked to forward them to The Maca Team, by phone or email. Interested parties may contact The Maca Team at 1-888-919-8616 or by email at info@themacateam.com.