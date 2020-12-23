Baron Palace Sahl Hasheesh wins World Luxury Hotel Awards

Cairo, Egypt, 2020-Dec-23 — /EPR Network/ — We are honored to announce that Baron Palace Sahl Hasheesh has been announced a country winner for the Luxury Honeymoon Resort category at the World Luxury Hotel Awards 2020!

The fact is that this is not the first time for Baron Hotels and Resorts Egypt to be selected for an award from World Luxury Hotel Awards. In 2019, Baron Palms Sharm El Sheikh has been announced as a regional winner in the Middle East and North Africa for Luxury Adult Beach Resort category.

At Baron Hotels and Resorts Egypt, we aim to deliver to our guests the most luxurious experiences on all levels.

