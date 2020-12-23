Unlock:OKR Wins the Brandon Hall Group Excellence in Technology Awards 2020

NJ, United States, 2020-Dec-23 — /EPR Network/ — It is important for business leaders in performance-driven organizations, to constantly track and measure workforce progress. It is important to have a framework that helps aligning teams with organizational objectives and achieve desired business objectives.

One of the reasons why Objectives and Key Results (OKRs) are being adopted by organizations globally, is that the OKR framework enables any large organization to regain the speed, agility and frugality it had during its early stages.

Unlock: OKR is a powerful platform that helps derive the best out of the OKR framework for organizations, by articulating key performance measures, focusing on top priorities, and boosting the overall business impact.

With the announcement of the long-awaited Brandon Hall Group Excellence In Technology Awards 2020, Unlock:OKR wins a silver in the category of “Best advance performance support technology”.

John Gravanis, the Vice President of Product Management Team at Infopro Learning celebrates the win, “With over 25 years of experience in helping organizations ‘Unlock Potential’, Infopro Learning’s newest offering is Unlock:OKR – a platform to implement the OKR framework and drive business performance. The OKR framework helps organizations set shared goals, establish a common language and rhythm, focus on the same things that are important, and consequently, achieve business outcomes that matter. We are honored to be awarded the Brandon Hall Technology Award and derive immense inspiration from it to take Unlock:OKR to greater heights.”

“Winners of Excellence in Technology Awards are critical drivers of their organizations’ success, especially in these disruptive times. Their solutions resulted in substantial benefit to their business and the human capital management function. That is the ultimate differentiator: the positive business impact of technology”, affirms Brandon Hall Group Chief Operating Officer and awards program head Rachel Cooke.

About Unlock: OKR

Unlock:OKR is a product of Infopro Learning Inc, part of a global organization with 7,000+ employees across the globe. Helping organizations adopt new processes has been core to our business for over 25 years and we are widely recognized for our work in this field with some of the world’s most powerful brands. Our 3 brand promises for the organizations that utilize Unlock:OKR are-

Outcomes Culture- Turning OKR theory into reality

Lean Software- Executing OKRs in the flow of work

OKR Adoption Guarantee- Ensuring successful adoption of OKR framework

About Brandon Hall Group

Brandon Hall Group is an HCM research and advisory services firm that provides insights around key performance areas, including Learning and Development, Talent Management, Leadership Development, Talent Acquisition and HR/Workforce Management.

With more than 10,000 clients globally and 25 years of delivering world-class research and advisory services, Brandon Hall Group is focused on developing research that drives performance in emerging and large organizations, and provides strategic insights for executives and practitioners responsible for growth and business results. Our mission: Empower excellence in organizations around the world through our research and tools each and every day.

At the core of our offerings is a Membership Program that combines research, benchmarking and unlimited access to data and analysts. The Membership Program offers insights and best practices to enable executives and practitioners to make the right decisions about people, processes, and systems, coalesced with analyst advisory services which aim to put the research into action in a way that is practical and efficient

