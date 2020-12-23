Career-Focused UCSB Programs Now Available Online on Edgox

Kelowna, BC, Canada, 2020-Dec-23 — /EPR Network/ — The University of California Santa Barbara (UCSB) has partnered with online course and program platform Edgox to offer its career-focused programs to an international market of college students, corporate executives, and professionals looking to further their education in their fields.

The renowned US university’s Professional and Continuing Education (PACE), offers professional courses and certificate programs online to get students ready for the competitive job market after graduation or to provide continuing professional developments to adult learners. Its programs include Business and Executive Management, Digital Marketing, Practical Project Management, and more.

UCSB is a prestigious public research university located in Santa Barbara, California, ranked 6th among all public universities in the U.S. News and World Report’s 2021 “Best Colleges” guide and 68th in the World University Rankings 2021 of Times Higher Education (THE).

“A lot of students know us by location — sunny Santa Barbara and beaches near the campus. More than our surroundings, we are proud of our academics and offer them to international students who are interested to get UCSB education no matter where they are in the world,” said Alex Clarke, Senior Program Manager for International Programs.

UCSB PACE takes pride in its faculty, including visiting scholars and professionals from all over the world who excel in research and instruction in their respective fields, as well as the advisory boards that provide expert guidance and mentoring on all programs. The instructors they hire are working professionals in their industries, teaching both theory and practice.

Edgox, powered by international education provider M Square Media (MSM), launches with its partnership with UCSB. This e-learning platform provides executive and further education courses, corporate training, and personalized career mentorship services to help learners worldwide gain new competencies in fields across various industries.

“We at Edgox believe strongly in the strength of partnership. As UCSB seeks to grow its worldwide reach, we provide them with access to a global market. We continually scan the environment and find out the needs of students in different countries, helping our partner providers on the platform inform and address them,” said Alex Parnia, Ph.D., President of the United States business of MSM.

According to Parnia, Edgox affords students to learn at their own pace with curricula from the world’s leading universities and earn the necessary career credentials to jumpstart their career. The combination of live and self-paced course offerings on the platform caters to students who seek components of both synchronous and asynchronous learning. The latter is getting more traction in the post-pandemic world, he added.

UCSB and Edgox remind learners about the needed skills and competencies to excel in the future. “The workplace of the future is online. It is ever expanding. Certificates will play a more important role because companies will look for people with specific skills,” said Clarke.

With space and time becoming less relevant in learning and knowledge no longer confined to the classroom, Clarke advises building a skill set that is career-oriented and comes with high employability. “Topnotch modules can make this happen and help people advance in their careers and lives.”

About Edgox

Edgox is an online higher education platform that offers bachelor’s and master’s degree programs, executive education courses, corporate training, and career mentorship services to help college students and adult learners seeking further competencies in high-demand fields. Marrying technology and innovation, we bring the world’s leading continuing education curriculums to a captive global audience for an immersive experience at their own convenient time and pace of learning. We provide opportunities for career-critical skills development and training with a technology emphasis for corporate executives, the C-suite, industry experts, and career service professionals. Read more about Edgox at https://www.edgox.com/.

About MSM

M Square Media (MSM) is a leading service provider in international education and other sectors. We offer a wide range of global business solutions to clients including, international business development, market research and deep opportunity analysis, sourcing sales channel partnerships, market entry strategy, market expansion, lead generation, brand development, finance and accounting management, payroll and expense management, tax compliance and corporate administrative services, staff recruitment, local representation, HR support, and ready-to-go office space. Read more about MSM at https://msquaremedia.com/.

About UCSB PACE

UCSB Extension, now known as Professional and Continuing Education, is committed to providing essential skills and expertise to compete in today’s job market. They help shape the future of their community, connecting UCSB with our fast-growing entrepreneurial base, and providing opportunities for career advancement and lifelong learning for students of all ages. The UCSB Extension offers professional courses and certificate programs to UCSB students getting them ready for the competitive job market after graduation. Their International Programs enable visiting scholars and professionals from all over the world to experience the outstanding research and instruction at this top-rated University.

Contact Information

MSM Communications Group

Phone: +1 250 262 6686

Email: news@msquaremedia.com