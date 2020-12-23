Smart IMS Insurance Practice expands its Guidewire Digital and Cloud Solutions in Europe and Asia Pacific Region

PLAINSBORO, N.J., 2020-Dec-23 — /EPR Network/ — Smart IMS, Inc., an innovative and leading service and solutions provider for P&C insurance, has expanded its Guidewire Digital and Cloud service offerings in insurance space to Japan, Asia Pacific, Europe, Middle East, and Singapore to their already existing North American base.

“Our Guidewire digital and cloud offerings expansion across the globe will enable our insurance customers to achieve speed to market, unprecedented levels of customer proximity and cost-optimization.” stated Nagesh Reddy, COO at Smart IMS.

We recognize the need of IoT services, cloud transformation, application management services including upgrades and enhancements for insurance companies. On the backdrop of more than two decades of managed services experience, integrated digital and IoT solutions expertise, Smart IMS has built a repository of business and technology assets, tools, accelerators that help our customers achieve speed to market and higher return on investment.

“Our overall implementation approach from “Concept to Cash” and value realization will result in unique customer experience, optimized interaction, more granular risk assessment and operational efficiency of back-office processes.” said Rahul Srivastava, Global Head for Insurance Practice at Smart IMS.

Smart IMS with it’s global innovation centers has well established Insurance Practice, Microsoft Dynamics practice, AWS, Azure and Salesforce Cloud Centers of excellence to serve its clientele. With our globally distributed teams, 24×7 Global Control and Command Centers, we provide a “Follow the Sun” managed service model and localized services to our customers.

About Smart IMS Inc.

Headquartered at Plainsboro, NJ, Smart IMS Inc, is providing Application & Infrastructure Management Services, Unified Communications, Digital and Cloud technology solutions and Insurance implementation services to its customers in the Americas, Europe, Middle East, and Asia-Pacific. Smart IMS, a Microsoft Gold Certified Partner, Oracle Platinum Partner, AWS MSP Partner and is a trusted technology and business partner delivering technology-enabled solutions to help companies grow their businesses and compete globally.

