Grain Silos and Storage System Market Analysis and COVID-19 Impact on the Global Market

The global grain silos and storage system market size is estimated to account for a value of USD 1.3 billion in 2020 and is projected to grow at a CAGR of 4.8% from 2020, to reach a value of USD 1.6 billion by 2025. The farmers in developing and developed regions are investing in setting-up of silos which helps in facilitating the storage of grains, and with appropriate conditions, they can be stored for a longer period of time, irrespective of the external weather conditions, are some of the factors driving the growth in the market.

COVID-19 impact on grain silos and storage system market

The global market includes major product manufacturers like AGCO Corporation(US), AGI (Canada), Silos Córdoba (Spain), PRADO SILOS (Spain), and Symaga (Spain). These companies have their manufacturing and service facilities spread across various countries across Asia Pacific, Europe, North America, South America, and RoW. COVID-19 has impacted their businesses up to some extent. Though this pandemic situation has impacted their businesses, there is no significant impact on the global operations and supply chain of their grain silos and storage system. Multiple manufacturing facilities of players are still in operation.

A majority of the countries, including the US, Canada, Mexica, China, India, Germany, and the UK, which significantly export agricultural produce in the international markets, are focusing on maintaining the quality of their grains for a longer period of time. Their use is higher in the developed regions, as the farmers in these regions cultivate large-scale farmlands and store high quantities of crops for a longer period of time. In addition, due to the increased prevalence of farmers that can invest in set-up silos, the growth of the market is high in the region. The European region consists of many strong grain silo manufacturers. The key players in the silos market, such as Rostfrei Steels, Silos Cordoba, PRADO Silos, and Symaga, are now focusing on developing silos that meet the needs of farmers in different geographies.

The market for grain silos & storage system is projected to grow at the highest CAGR in the Asia Pacific. With the presence of densely populated countries, such as China and India, the Asia Pacific region is projected to be one of the key markets for grain silos and storage system. The region’s increasing population and rising income levels are factors that are projected to drive the demand for food and agricultural commodities in the coming years.

