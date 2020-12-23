Coronavirus (COVID-19) : Rubber Additives Market News, Analysis and Current and Forecast Demand

Dublin ,Ireland, 2020-Dec-23 — /EPR Network/ —

The global Rubber Additives Market is expected to expand at a healthy CAGR over the course of the given period of forecast ranging from 2018 to 2028.

The Rubber Additives Market report covers key regions:

Global Rubber Additives Market: Regional Outlook

The global rubber additives market is anticipated to be dominated by Asia Pacific with China leading the market in terms of both production and consumption. India is also anticipated to witness sound growth in the demand for rubber additives, owing to the rapid growth in the country’s automotive industry. North America and Europe are collectively anticipated to hold a significant share in the rubber additives market and the increasing demand for green tires is anticipated to drive the demand in the coming years. Significant investments and recovering economies in Brazil and Argentina are projected to drive the Latin America rubber additives market. The Middle East and Africa region is projected to witness higher growth in the demand for rubber additives over the forecast period, owing to the initiatives by various Middle Eastern countries towards making a diversified economy.

The competitive landscape in the Rubber Additives Market includes the following top players:

Global Rubber Additives Market: Market Participants

Examples of some of the market participants identified across the value chain of the global rubber additives market include,

Lanxess

Akzo Nobel N.V.

Celanese Corporation

Toray

BASF

Struktol

Prisma Rubber Additives

Kraton Corporation

Performance Additives

Peter Greven

King Industries, Inc.

Emerald Performance Materials

Akrochem Corporation

R. Grace & Co

Wacker Chemie AG



The global Rubber Additives Market report looks at opportunities in the following key segments:

Global Rubber Additives Market: Segmentation

The global rubber additives market can be segmented on the basis of application, end use industry, grade and region.

On the basis of type, the global rubber additives market can be segmented as:

Curing Agent

Fillers

Protective Agents

Plasticizers

Others

On the basis of application, the global rubber additives market can be segmented as:

Tire

Non-Tire

On the basis of end use industry, the global rubber additives market can be segmented as:

Automotive

Wire & Cable

Building & Construction

Others





