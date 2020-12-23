Facial Implant Market Segmentation and Analysis by Recent Trends and Development 2022

The global Facial Implant Market is anticipated to reach USD 2.92 billion during the forecast period. Facial implant industry is driven by rise in prevalence of sports-related facial traumas and increase in demand for minimally invasive surgeries for reconstruction of facial implants. Subsequently, consumer preference for cosmetic surgery against aging is another major driver for facial implants market. Facial implants are gaining a traction owing to rising popularity and media coverage. Advances in cosmetic science have enabled a wider corridor for market developments in near future.

Product segmentation for facial implant industry comprises cheek, nasal, injectables, and chin & mandibular. Injectables and fillers are expected to gain a lucrative CAGR in the forecast period due to rise in demand for minimally invasive surgeries and increase in awareness for use of fillers for surgical purpose.

Product Outlook (Revenue, USD Million, 2012 – 2022)

  • Chin and mandibular
  • Cheek
  • Nasal
  • Injectables

Material Outlook (Revenue, USD Million, 2012 – 2022)

  • Metal
  • Biologicals
  • Polymer
  • Ceramic

Procedure Outlook (Revenue, USD Million, 2012 – 2022)

  • Eyelid surgery
  • Facelift surgery
  • Rhinoplasty

The key players in the facial implant industry include Johnson & Johnson, Zimmer-Biomet, Implantech Associates Inc, TMJ Concepts, Spectrums Design Medical, Stryker Corp, Sebbin, SientraInc, and KLS Martin L.P., Hanson Medical Inc.

Regional Outlook (Revenue, USD Million, 2012 – 2022)

  • North America
  • U.S.
  • Canada
  • Europe
  • Germany
  • UK
  • Asia Pacific
  • China
  • Japan
  • India
  • Latin America
  • Mexico
  • Brazil
  • MEA
  • South Africa

