Electrolytic Manganese Dioxide Market Share and Upcoming Future Growth By 2025

Felton, California , USA, Dec 24, 2020 — /EPR Network/ — The global electrolytic manganese dioxide market size is anticipated to touch USD 2.01 billion by 2025, according to a new report by Million Insights. The market is projected to grow at a CAGR of 7.0% over the forecast duration. Growing utilization of batteries in different consumer electronics and rising sales of electric vehicles are proliferating the growth of the market.

North America was the largest shareholders in 2018 on account of high production of EMD batteries. Central & South America is anticipated to witness significant growth owing to growing investment in research and development in batteries production.

Owing to the increasing demand for EMD batteries in different applications, key manufacturers are focusing on expanding their product portfolios and geographical presence. For instance, Xiangtan Electrochemical Scientific Ltd., in 2016, become the first company to start domestic production and the company successfully captured nearly 12% of the market share.

By application, the battery segment held the largest market share in 2018 occupying over 90% share. Further, this segment is projected to ascend with a significant growth rate over the forecast duration. Water treatment segment, on the other hand, is anticipated to grow at a CAGR of 2.8% from 2019 to 2025.

Further key findings from the report suggest:

Based on application, in 2018, the battery segment alone held 91.3% of the market share.

The regulatory frameworks aimed at reducing the harmful substances are projected to increase the cost of mining of manganese.

North America is predicted to continue its dominance in the market over the forecast period.

Key players in the EMD market are focusing on the incorporation of new technologies to stay competitive.

Global Electrolytic Manganese Dioxide Market: Key Players

Tronox Limited, American Manganese Inc., Metallics Mine-chem Pvt. Ltd, Qingdao BassTech Co., Ltd, Mesa Minerals Limited and Tosoh Corporation among others.

