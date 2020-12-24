In-app Advertising Market Analysis and Revenue Forecast by Regions 2025

Felton, California , USA, Dec 24, 2020 — /EPR Network/ — The global in-app advertising market size is estimated to attain USD 226,422.8 million by 2025 and registering CAGR of 19.4% during the forecast period from 2019 to 2025, according to new report by Million Insights. In-app advertising allows advertisers to display several types of advertisements including pop-up videos, banners on mobile applications in order to reach their targeted audience. This market is gaining traction due to growing demand for in-app advertising from retail, entertainment and education industry verticals.

The rising popularity of Consumer-to-Consumer (C2C), Business-to-Business (B2B), and Business-to-Consumer (B2C), e-commerce websites and growing trend of online gaming are other factors expected to drive the in-app advertising market growth. Gaming, shopping, and smartphone messaging are projected to gain significant market shares during the forecast period due to the increasing popularity of mobile-based applications.

Impact of COVID-19

The outbreak of COVID-19 has positively impacted on market growth. Due to lockdowns across globe, app downloads increased for industries such as education, e-commerce, and remote work. Thus, increase in rate of downloading mobile apps is expected to drive the market growth in current situation. In-app advertising is getting more affordable and can provide a broad reach across the various audiences in the lockdown. In addition, high installation of health and fitness app is expected to drive the market growth during pandemic situation.

In-app advertising is an important marketing channel for marketers, as it offers data tracking as well as user targeting features. In addition, it helps advertisers to reach customers and capture their attention accurately through advertisements on mobile devices. Further, advertisers can access user’s locations to ensure that they are targeting users at the right time and place. Smartphone users spend their time majorly on gaming, messaging, video/voice calls, and ticket booking. Therefore, in-app advertising can be easily integrated with such applications to attract targeted customers.

Further key findings from the report suggest:

Among applications, the messaging segment is projected to gain traction due to factors like price discounts, rising consumer preference and better offers.

Based on platform, the Android is anticipated to emerge as fastest-growing segment over the forecast period due to growing adoption of smartphones in developing regions such as Asia Pacific.

North America is projected to dominate the market and account USD 65,617.3 million by 2025. On the other hand, Asia Pacific is projected to grow with the highest CAGR during the forecast period.

Global In-app Advertising Market: Key Players

Google AdMob; BYYD Inc.; Flurry, Inc.; Tapjoy, Inc.; Glispa GmbH; Tune, Inc.; Amobee, Inc.; InMobi; Chartboost; and One by AOL

