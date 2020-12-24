Hairbrush Market Overview, Cost Structure Analysis and Forecast to 2022

Felton, Calif., USA, Dec. 24, 2020 — /EPR Network/ —

Global Hairbrush Market is estimated to grow at a substantial CAGR in the forecast period as the scope, product types, and its applications are increasing across the globe. For styling, smoothing, detangling, and grooming hair, hairbrushes with soft or rigid bristles are extensively used. If used repeatedly, superiority hairbrushes trim down several scalp- or hair-related issues such as dandruff and hair loss since they support in stimulating blood movement to the scalp.

The factors that propel the growth of the hairbrush industry include rising populace & higher disposable income and increase in the number of salons. On the other hand, there are factors that may hamper the growth of the market including rising preference for advance integrated brushes, and considerable unorganized sector. The market is anticipated to grow at a significant CAGR in the upcoming period as the scope, product types, and its applications are increasing across the globe.

Access Hairbrush Market Report with TOC @ https://www.millioninsights.com/industry-reports/hairbrush-market-size

Hairbrush market may be explored by type, bristles material, body type, applications, and geography. The market may be explored by type as paddle, cushion, wet & vented, and round brushes. The industry could be explored based on bristles material as synthetic, natural, or hybrid. The “Synthetic” segment led the hairbrush industry in 2016 and is anticipated to maintain its dominance by 2022 owing to declining price of will boost the segment.

Hairbrush market may be analyzed by body type as ceramic and plastic. The key applications that could be explored in the market include “Professional” and “Personal”. The “Personal” segment led the hairbrush industry in 2016 and is anticipated to maintain its dominance by 2022 due to daily usage of hairbrush, and rising acceptance of infrared hairbrushes and benefits of infrared hairbrush such as increasing blood circulation across scalp.

Some of the key players that fuel the growth of the hairbrush industry comprise AirMotion Pro, Babyliss, Braun, Denman, Conair, Crave Naturals, Kent, L’Oreal, Hershesons, Revlon, Scalpmaster, Mason Pearson, Vega, Spornette, Wet Brush, and Trevor Sorbie. The leading companies are taking up partnerships, mergers and acquisitions, and joint ventures in order to boost the inorganic growth of the industry.

Request a Sample Copy of Hairbrush Market Report @ https://www.millioninsights.com/industry-reports/hairbrush-market-size/request-sample

Table of Contents

Chapter 1. Methodology and Scope

Chapter 2. Executive Summary

Chapter 3. Hairbrush Industry Outlook

Chapter 4. Hairbrush Application Outlook

Chapter 5. Hairbrush Regional Outlook

Chapter 6. Competitive Landscape

Visit Our Blog: https://marketreportsassistance.wordpress.com

Get in touch

At Million Insights, we work with the aim to reach the highest levels of customer satisfaction. Our representatives strive to understand diverse client requirements and cater to the same with the most innovative and functional solutions.

Contact Person:

Ryan Manuel

Research Support Specialist, USA

Email: ryan@millioninsights.com

Million Insights

Office No. 302, 3rd Floor, Manikchand Galleria,

Model Colony, Shivaji Nagar, Pune, MH, 411016 India

Phone: 91-20-65300184

Email: sales@millioninsights.com