Video Management Software Market Investment Feasibility Analysis Report by 2025

Felton, California , USA, Dec 24, 2020 — /EPR Network/ — The global video management software market is expected to attain USD 4.79 billion, by the end of 2025, and is anticipated to grow at the CAGR of 18.8% during the forecast period, 2019 to 2025, according to a new report by Million Insights. Increasing adoption of video monitoring, and video surveillance solutions for traffic management, facility protection is projected to surge the market growth. In addition, these software tools are used for managing multimedia like playback, video streaming, and storage functions.

The growing awareness about benefits provided by video management software (VMS), and increasing investment in smart city initiatives for city surveillance is expected to contribute to market growth. Additionally, the rising trend of high-efficiency video coding or H.265 video compression standards and built-in intelligence technologies is projected to bolster the market growth. The unified VMS system help user to merge IP videos and analog videos along with a cost-effective approach.

Impact of COVID-19

COVID-19 pandemic has positively impacted the global video management software market. All the IT, finance and other service sector companies are utilizing VMS tools to effectively manage their resources and operation from remote places. Thus, the companies are now emphasizing on reducing contact through the use of remote security and safety systems. Video management solutions are projected to gain momentum during the pandemic as these systems offer greater flexibility and control.

Ministry of corporate affairs (MCA) in India has modified rules of companies to allow the use of video collaborative tools with focus on reducing the impact of coronavirus. Vendors are now shifting towards virtualized and cloud-based VMS to reduce the physical hardware and remote access control. Media & entertainment industry has been hit hard by the COVID-19, as the cinemas, media events have been cancelled owing to social distancing norms & regulations. However, digital media and OTT video solutions are expected to grow at a significant rate during the coronavirus pandemic.

Further key findings from the report suggest:

Based on technology, IP-based VMS segment is anticipated to grow at the fastest CAGR during the forecasted period.

Cloud type segment is projected to grow at significant rate due to growing adoption of video surveillance solutions for enhanced security.

Video analytics solution segment is projected to grow at the fastest rate due to its rising adoption in large enterprises and government buildings.

Government end-use segment is estimated to register fastest CAGR over the forecasted period. This growth is supported by infrastructure developments, smart city projects.

Global Video Management Software Market: Key Players

AxxonSoft, Inc.; Milestone Systems; Qognify Inc.; Identiv, Inc.; Exacq Technologies, Inc.; Verint Systems; Genetec Inc.; Magal Security Systems Ltd.; Panasonic Corporation;March Networks; and Salient Systems Corporation.

