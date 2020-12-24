Organic Skin Care Market Segmented by Regions, Types and Applications with Forecast Report from 2020 – 2022

Felton, Calif., USA, Dec. 24, 2020 — /EPR Network/ —

Global Organic Skin Care Market is estimated to reach USD 12.58 billion by 2022 owing to the growing demand for organic cosmetics worldwide. Organic skin care products are made from plant-derived and naturally occurring ingredients, which are cultivated with no pesticides, synthetic fertilizers, herbicides, genetically modified fertilizers (GMO), etc. under organic certification.

Organic skin care products offer benefits like reduced risk of skin irritation and allergies due to zero percent chemicals inclusion. The environment-friendly products contain organic essential oils, vegetable oils, essential fatty acids, and vitamins. They come with various labels that display the quantity of organic ingredients used in them. Consumer inclination towards organic skin care products contributes to a positive CAGR in the forecast period.

The major factors driving organic skin care industry is inclusive of rise in consumer awareness about organic products, increase in disposable income, growing e-commerce industry and expansion of distribution channels. Men and women prefer cosmetics and personal care across the globe. Extreme climate conditions have surged the adoption of skin care products like sunscreen, moisturizing creams and lotions. Additionally, the growing trend for using sun care and skin care products by men have increased the demand for sun and skin care category.

From among all the categories, hair care segment offers the most lucrative offers for both men and women. Owing to the increased number of working women, the sale of color cosmetics is also considerably increasing over the years. The growing skin health awareness among consumers is expected to eventually contribute to the growth of organic skin care market.

The rise in informed consumer ultimately accelerates the growth of organic skin care products. The key reason behind the growth of informed consumers is the exposure to reliable information and rising awareness of products and services via television, internet, and other sources of information. This trend is prevalent even in emerging nations like China and India. The top organic skin care industry players are adopting different strategies to sustain market positions.

The primary strategy adopted by the players is expansion followed by acquisition. The significant costs associated with organic skin care products and short shelf life are the restraining factors for the growth of the market. Progress in organic skin care products and improved standards of living are predicted to introduce new market opportunities. However, the prevalence of advanced beauty treatments and skin problems concerning organic cosmetics are projected to challenge the organic skin care market growth in future.

The prominent players in organic skin care industry comprise L’Oreal, Procter and Gamble, Avon Products Inc., The Estee Lauder Companies Inc., The Body Shop International PLC., Jergens, Johnson & Johnson, Kao Corporation, and Private Label.

Organic Skin Care Regional Outlook (Revenue, USD Million, 2012 – 2022)

North America

U.S.

Europe

Germany

UK

Asia Pacific

China

India

Latin America

Brazil

MEA

