Battery Recycling Market Analysis By Top Players, Applications, Regions, Type & Product, 2025

The global Battery Recycling Market research report provides complete insights on industry scope, trends, regional estimates, key application, competitive landscape and financial performance of prominent players. It also offers ready data-driven answers to several industry-level questions. This study enables numerous opportunities for the market players to invest in research and development.

Market Overview:

The global battery recycling market size was valued at USD 8.74 billion in 2016 and is anticipated to reach USD 21.04 billion by 2025, with a CAGR of 10.4%. Stringent government regulations coupled with a progressive environment to pursue factors related to reduction in emission of formidable greenhouse gases and compliance with environmental protection and conservation is proving to be a growing impetus for battery recycling market.

Key Players:

Call2Recycle

Aqua Metals

Umicore

Exide Technologies

Johnson Controls

EnerSys

Gravita India Limited

ECOBAT Technologies Ltd.

Battery Solutions, Inc.

Gopher Resource

Growth Drivers:

Spent batteries pose immense health hazards and impair the ecosystem significantly and coupled with government recognizing the need for implementing initiatives in order to recycle batteries are constructive drivers to the market.

Successful JV’s between profitable ventures and NGO’s in collaboration with leading automobile manufacturers has boosted the battery recycling market. Battery recycles market still being in nascent stage and giving leverage to technological advancements comprising new entrants and small players descending on the market with high capital investments notwithstanding, market is surging forward thanks to growing incentives from government and environmental institutions.

Mergers and Acquisitions (M and A) have also incremented sales forecasting impressive sales figures with concurrent business expansions leading to satisfied customers. Restraints, owing to ignorance of discerning populace in relation to battery recycling and environmental constraints with regard to battery disposal exists, with the awareness level of industries continuing to be strong thanks to the application of recycled battery in electronics and automotive sectors.

Chemistry Outlook:

Lithium-ion

Lead acid

Nickle

Application Outlook:

Transportation

Consumer electronics

Industrial

Regional Outlook:

Region-wise segmentation includes North America, Europe, Asia Pacific, MEA and Latin America. The automotive sector in battery recycling market continues to enjoy wide popularity in the spent battery source segment during the forecast period and hence is a confirmed market leader in the battery recycling market. A proportionately high figure of lead acid batteries conventionally employed in vehicles and displaying a pre-disposition towards the recycling industry has given rise to battery recycling market which has boosted the market.

