Blood Screening Market Regional Outlook, Variables, Trends and Value Chain Analysis, 2024

The global Blood Screening Market research report provides complete insights on industry scope, trends, regional estimates, key application, competitive landscape and financial performance of prominent players. It also offers ready data-driven answers to several industry-level questions. This study enables numerous opportunities for the market players to invest in research and development.

Market Overview:

Global Blood Screening Market is anticipated to reach USD 3.9 billion by 2024. It is anticipated to grow at a healthy rate in the years to come. Blood is a living tissue made up of liquid, with several proteins and cells suspended in it. It contains red blood cells, circulating fluid, platelets, and white blood cells. It offers nutrition and oxygen to the body cells through arteries, capillaries, and veins. It also helps in removal of carbon dioxide and metabolic waste from the body.

Key Players:

Abbott Laboratories

Danaher Corporation (Beckman Coulter)

Becton Dickinson and Company

Bio-Rad Laboratories, Inc.

Hoffmann-La Roche Ltd.

Grifols

Ortho-Clinical Diagnostics, Inc.

SOFINA s.a (Biomérieux)

Siemens Healthcare GmbH

Thermo Fisher Scientific, Inc

Growth Drivers:

The facts that propel the growth of the Market include surge in adoption of nucleic acid amplification test (NAT), increase in prevalence of infectious diseases, rise in awareness regarding healthcare, and increase in the number of blood donations. Furthermore, surge in healthcare expenditure, increase in healthcare initiatives by government, and technical developments in blood screening technologies have resulted in the market growth.

On the other hand, factors such as dearth of skilled manpower, high operating costs, and strict regulatory approvals may hinder the market development. The introduction of pathogen reduction technology and microbiology screening & multiplexing are anticipated to offer profitable opportunities for the blood screening market. and grow at a significant CAGR of 10.2% in the upcoming period as the scope, product types, and its applications are increasing across the globe.

Technology Outlook:

Nucleic Acid Amplification Test (NAT)

ELISA

Chemiluminescence Immunoassay (CLIA) and Enzyme Immunoassay (EIA)

Next-Generation Sequencing (NGS)

Western Blotting

The NAT may be further split into real-time PCR and transcription-mediated amplification (TMA). The “NAT” dominated the blood screening market in 2016 and is anticipated to maintain its dominance by 2024 due to growing number of blood donations, increasing occurrence of transferrable diseases, and growing disposable income with respect to reimbursement for NAT-tested blood.

Furthermore, the increasing consciousness about advanced and innovative applications of NAT in disease screening and the growing demand for safe donated blood by patients suffering from thalassemia, hemophilia, and sickle-cell anemia boost the development of this technology sector. Blood Screening Market may be explored by product outlook as Reagent& kit, and Instrument.

Product Outlook:

Reagent

Instrument

Regional Outlook:

North America accounted for the major share of the global Blood Screening Industry in 2016 and will continue to lead in the forecast period due to factors such as growing participation of several government associations in screening & transfusion activities and blood donations, and rising adoption of nucleic acid tests (NAT).

