Urinary Catheters Market SWOT Analysis, Business Driving Factors and Research Report, 2024

The global Urinary Catheters Market research report provides complete insights on industry scope, trends, regional estimates, key application, competitive landscape and financial performance of prominent players. It also offers ready data-driven answers to several industry-level questions. This study enables numerous opportunities for the market players to invest in research and development.

Market Overview:

Global urinary catheters market size worth USD 5.51 billion by 2024, and is expected to grow at a CAGR of 5.41% during the forecast period. Urological catheters are used for patient’s affliction from Urological incontinence, urological disorders and, Urological retention. A urological catheter involves external (condom) catheter, intermittent (short-term) catheter and indwelling (Foley) catheter. Foley catheter is a bendable tube with lumens on ends.

Key Players:

Braun Melsungen AG

Hollister Incorporated

Medtronic

Coloplast

Boston Scientific Corporation

R.Bard, Inc.

Cook Medical

Teleflex

Medline Industries

J and M Urinary Catheters LLC

Growth Drivers:

The Urological catheter industry is mainly determined by factors such as rising ageing population, constructive reimbursement policies and growing demand for superior Urological catheters. Moreover, factor such as increasing incidence of Urological area infections and pressure from substitute are expected to obstruct the industry growth. The requirement for Urological catheters can be credited to disorders such as Parkinson’s disease, multiple sclerosis, dementia, and incontinence. Much of the requirements for Urological catheters come from the aged population, who suffers from numerous age-related medical circumstances.

The growing incidence of Urological disorders also has a straight impact on the global Urological catheters market. Currently the worldwide market for Urological catheters is having a healthy growth rate owing to the continuously growing consciousness levels of the people, accessibility of enhanced Urological catheters and recuperating economic condition and healthcare infrastructure in various nations.

Product Type Outlook:

Intermittent catheters

Foley/ Indwelling catheters

External catheters

Application Outlook:

Benign prostate hyperplasia and prostate gland surgeries

Urinary incontinence

Spinal cord injury

Regional Outlook:

On the basis of geographical region, the market can be segregated into North America, Asia Pacific, Europe and Rest of World.

Of all the regions aforementioned North America is expected to generate largest share in revenue over the forecast period owing to increasing government support of different nation in this are to strengthen the growth of the market coupled with the existence of refined infrastructure. The Asia Pacific is expected to witness robust growth over the forecast period owing to superior government support, a large aged population base afflicted from Urological problems that call for instantaneous catheterization, superior income levels, and prevalent awareness. The Asia Pacific Urological catheters market is chiefly driven by the Urological catheters industry in China and India. Europe is expected to capture second largest revenue over the forecast period owing to high patient awareness coupled with high medical expenditure

