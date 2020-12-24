Report: The Impact of COVID-19 on Methylisothiazolinone Market, Projected Fact.MR

Methylisothiazolinone or MIT/MI falls under the group of isothiazolinones, which is a heterocyclic compound. Methylisothiazolinone is actively used as a very strong synthetic biocide and preservative. Methylisothiazolinone is also used as a raw material to make pesticides, and also used in multiple industrial application as it is used to control bacteria, fungi, and algae formation in paper/pulp mills, cooling water systems, and also finds applications in adhesives, coatings, fuels, metals working fluids, paints and other specialty industrial products as a preservative. Methylisothiazolinone is avidly used in personal care, cosmetic products for its preservative, anti-microbial properties. Methylisothiazolinone market comprises of applications such as cosmetic products, anti-microbial products, and a wide range of industrial applications. Methylisothiazolinone holds to be a toxic material and has cytotoxic nature and is harmful for human skin.

Methylisothiazolinone Market:SegmentationThe Global Market of methylisothiazolinone can be segmented by: Form
Liquid
Powder

The Global Market of methylisothiazolinone can be segmented by: Application
Pharmaceutical Intermediates
Analytical Reagents
Preservatives
Coating Intermediates

The Global Market of methylisothiazolinone can be segmented by: End Use
Paints & Coating
Personal Care
Drug & Pharmaceutical Industry
Paper Industry
Others

Queries addressed in the Methylisothiazolinone market report:

How has the global Methylisothiazolinone market grown over the historic period of 2014-2018?
Why are the Methylisothiazolinone market players targeting region for increased product sales?
What patented technologies are the players utilizing in the global Methylisothiazolinone market?
Which regions are displaying the fastest growth in the Methylisothiazolinone market?
What are the underlying micro- macroeconomic factors affecting the global Methylisothiazolinone market?

