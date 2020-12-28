Shared Services Center Market Analysis by Size, Share, Growth Opportunities and Trends 2020 – 2022

Felton, Calif., USA, Dec. 28, 2020 — /EPR Network/ —

The global Shared Services Center Market size is expected to reach a higher CAGR by 2022, across the globe. The market is subject to witness a substantial growth due to the easy availability of skilled labor force and lower wages in developing economies, particularly in the Asia Pacific region.

Increasing investment made by industry players for development of various innovative procedures to improve everyday dealings along with efficient operational performance and better management programs in order to achieve best possible result from given the shared services center units. Globally, the shared services centers market is predicted to grow at CAGR of 30% in forecast period, providing numerous opportunities for market players to invest in research and development in the market.

Early adoption of shared services center allows better operational capability, cost efficiency, reduction in the complexity and enhancement in the overall efficiency of the system. These factors are expected to foster the growth of shared services center industry over the forecast period. Rise in demand for shared services center over the forecast period. The shared services center are designed such that a required organizational structure is achieved with simple workflow for a completely optimized procedural impact and provides operational excellence.

The shared services center offers management and focus on the strategic decision-making. The early adoption of shared services center helps organization in re-engineering of basic enterprise-level functions and services with efficient operational functionality and end-user optimization. Such advantages associated with early adoption of shared services centers are expected to fuel the growth of the market in the near future.

Furthermore, strong economic growth, easy availability of skilled labor force, and lower wages in developing economies across the globe are some of the key aspects responsible for sustained the growth of shared services center market, in the recent years. Favorable governmental policies such as tax relaxation initiatives, introduction of such as tax-free zones and special economic zone (SEZ) by local governments to promote adoption of shared services center, thereby driving market expansion in the recent years. However, complexity associated with implementation of shared services center framework is considered as major restraining factor for market growth. The market the given tasks are performed by functional entities follows dynamic pathing across various business units. The market further follows periodic procedure to perform different sets of tasks by leveraging best practices.

The key players in the shared services center industry are Abbott Laboratories, Allen & Overy LLP, Barclays plc, Invest Lithuania Ltd., Novartis International AG, The Western Union Company, Ahlstrom-MunksjöOyj, Aspen Pharmacare Holdings Ltd., Ernst & Young Co., Intermedix Co., NASDAQ Inc., PA Consulting Group Co., PricewaterhouseCoopers Co., Tentacle Technologies MSC Sdn.Bhd., WNS Global Services, and KPMG LLP.

The market is divided by region as North America, Europe, Asia-Pacific, Latin America and Africa. Europe has shown major growth in recent years owing to the rise in the implementation of latest technologies, varying demographics, and existence of well-established infrastructure in the region. Asia-Pacific region is predicted to hold major market share in the shared services center (SSC) industry with massive growth in forecast period.

Countries such as India, China and Philippines are leading the Asia-Pacific market with easy availability of skilled labor force, lower wages, strong economic growth, and significant investment by leading industry players considering potential growth opportunities in the region.

