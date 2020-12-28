STD Diagnostics Market Growth, Top Manufacturer Analysis and Forecast to 2022

Felton, Calif., USA, Dec. 28, 2020 — /EPR Network/ —

The global STD Diagnostics Market is anticipated to witness a higher CAGR in the forecast period. Sexually transmitted infections caused by HIV type 1 and type 2 pose as important study areas with reference to public health. Rise in mortality rate, cervical cancer, ectopic pregnancy and infertility as well as HIV-related illness, all leads to empirical study of HIV and STD simultaneously. Under a syndromatic approach, STD’s rely on using flowcharts for individual STI syndrome. The flowcharts allow diagnoses of common STD syndromes and availability of drugs and medication provision in a specific country.

The market for STD diagnostics is highly driven by rise in R&D activities and a significant shift observed in laboratory testing to point of care testing. Increasing cases of having multiple sex partners and practicing unsafe sex is likely to contribute in augmenting the market size in the near future. In addition, rise in drug addiction is indirectly proportional to the market growth.

Access STD Diagnostics Market Report with TOC @ https://www.millioninsights.com/industry-reports/std-diagnostics-market

Global STD Diagnostics Type Outlook (Revenue, USD Billion, 2012 – 2022)

Chlamydia testing

Syphilis testing

Gonorrhea testing

Herpes Simplex Virus testing

Human Papilloma Virus testing

Human Immunodeficiency Virus testing

Chancroid testing

Others

Global STD Diagnostics Location of Testing Outlook (Revenue, USD Billion, 2012 – 2022)

Laboratory Testing

Commercial/Private Labs

Public Health Labs

Point of Care (PoC) testing

The key players in the STD diagnostics market include HologicInc, Danaher Corporation, and bioMerieux, Cepheid Inc, AlereInc, HologicInc, Abbott Laboratories, Roche Holdings AG, Affymetrix, Becton Dickinson, Orasure and DiaSorin. The key players emphasize effective collaboration and strategic alliances pertaining to technology.

Request a Sample Copy of STD Diagnostics Market Report @ https://www.millioninsights.com/industry-reports/std-diagnostics-market/request-sample

Geographical segmentation for STD diagnostics market include North America, Latin America, Europe, Asia-Pacific, Middle East and Africa. North America STD diagnostics industry is anticipated to rise at a significant CAGR in the forthcoming period due to prevalence of health insurance plans and availability of FDA approved testing devices bolsters the market growth in the near future. Europe market is anticipated to grow at a significant CAGR in the forecast period.

Asia-Pacific region accounts for a higher share in the regional market accounting for a strong market position in the global scenario. APAC regions possess a high number of sexually transmitted diseases with an immediate need for medical attention and positive initiatives by NGO to create hygiene awareness among sex workers.

Visit Our Blog: https://marketreportsassistance.wordpress.com

Get in touch

At Million Insights, we work with the aim to reach the highest levels of customer satisfaction. Our representatives strive to understand diverse client requirements and cater to the same with the most innovative and functional solutions.

Contact Person:

Ryan Manuel

Research Support Specialist, USA

Email: ryan@millioninsights.com

Million Insights

Office No. 302, 3rd Floor, Manikchand Galleria,

Model Colony, Shivaji Nagar, Pune, MH, 411016 India

Phone: 91-20-65300184

Email: sales@millioninsights.com