Toys & Games Market Application, Revenue Driving Factors & Key Company Analysis, 2025

The global Toys & Games Market research report provides complete insights on industry scope, trends, regional estimates, key application, competitive landscape and financial performance of prominent players. It also offers ready data-driven answers to several industry-level questions. This study enables numerous opportunities for the market players to invest in research and development.

Market Overview:

The global toys and games market size is projected to touch USD 139.2 billion by 2025 growing at 4.6% CAGR, as per a new report by Million Insights. The increasing number of online gaming competitions all over the world is a major factor propelling the growth of the market in the forecast period. Over the last few years, rising demand for in-licensing activities is proliferating the market growth.

Key Players:

Dream International Limited

Integrity Toys, Inc.

VTech Holdings Limited

Toy Quest

Sanrio Company Ltd.

Playmates Toys, Inc.

Dream JAKKS Pacific Inc.

Fisher-Price, Inc.

Konami Corporation

Hasbro

Growth Drivers:

Increasing demand for environment-friendly toys and games is also expected to propel the product demand in the coming years. Wood, organic cotton and cardboard are the major raw materials for manufacturing environmentally products. For example, recycled plastic milk bottles are used to make Green Toys. The company teamed up with Walmart for distribution of its products.

The rising number of participants of e-sports is a major factor propelling the toys & games market. Innovative games like PUBG, Fortnight, FIFA and Counterstrike are gaining traction amongst youngsters and adults. These games are not only popular in children but adults as well.

Product Outlook:

Puzzles

Preschool Toys

Outdoor/Sports

Dolls

Video Games

Application Outlook:

0 – 8 Years

9 – 15 Years

15 Years & Above

Distribution Channel Outlook:

Offline

Online

Regional Outlook:

In 2018, North America accounted for 14% of share in the total global revenue. The region is anticipated to dominate the toys & games market in the forecast period. The U.S. dominated the market in North America in 2018 owing to the rising awareness of customers regarding physical fitness and the increasing importance of educational games.

Asia Pacific region dominated the market in 2018 and expected to grow at a CAGR of 5.1% in the forecast period. The Asia Pacific is one of the major suppliers of product and raw materials with India and China being its prominent markets. Moreover, the increasing number of retail outlets along with the increasing disposable income of customers is expected to propel the product demand. The market is majorly propelled by the demand from developing countries like Singapore and India. The developing industrial and commercial sectors are augmenting the demand for the product.

