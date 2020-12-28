Anti-Money Laundering Market Value Chain Analysis, Product Benchmarking & Trends Analysis, 2025

Felton, Calif., USA, Dec. 28, 2020 — /EPR Network/ —

The global Anti-Money Laundering Market research report provides complete insights on industry scope, trends, regional estimates, key application, competitive landscape and financial performance of prominent players. It also offers ready data-driven answers to several industry-level questions. This study enables numerous opportunities for the market players to invest in research and development.

Market Overview:

The global anti-money laundering market size is projected to reach USD 1.99 billion by 2025 and registering CAGR of 13.6% over the forecast period 2019 to 2025, according to a new report by Million Insights. The prevention and detection of money laundering have strengthened by incorporating law enforcement activities; thereby, corrupt individuals and criminals are taking extensive care to hide the sources of their illegal wealth.

Key Players:

ACI Worldwide, Inc.

NICE Actimize

SAS Institute Inc.

Fiserv

Oracle

BAE Systems

Accenture

Tata Consultancy Services Limited

Cognizant

Trulioo

Request free sample to get a complete analysis of top-performing companies @ https://www.millioninsights.com/industry-reports/global-anti-money-laundering-aml-market/request-sample

Growth Drivers:

Rising concerns regarding growing incidences of terrorism, corruption and organized crimes, and its negative impact on security, peace and development of countries across the globe have enforced the government to take concerted action. Therefore to meet these several compliance norms set by the government, enterprises are extensively offering anti-money laundering and fraud detection solutions. These solutions are projected to establish procedures to control activities of corrupt individuals and cyber-criminals and helps reduce the concern of disguising or converting illegally gained funds as legitimate income.

Component Outlook:

Software

Services

Product Type Outlook:

Compliance Management

Currency Transaction Reporting

Customer Identity Management

Transaction Monitoring

Deployment Outlook:

Cloud

On-Premise

End-Use Outlook:

BFSI

Government

Healthcare

IT & Telecom

Regional Outlook:

Asia Pacific is projected to grow with the highest CAGR of over 16.0% from 2019 to 2025. Money laundering activities and frauds in developing countries are rising. In addition, increasing the incidence of procurement of illegal substances and drug trafficking through exports in China has led the government to ban its citizens for cross-border exchanges which have accounted for more than 50,000 Yuan per year. These above-mentioned factors are expected to increase the adoption of anti-money laundering solutions in the region.

Browse Related Category Research Reports @ https://blog.naver.com/tomclark