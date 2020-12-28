Gluten-free Bakery Products Market to Record an Exponential CAGR by 2027

Dublin ,Ireland, 2020-Dec-28 — /EPR Network/ —

The rapid growth of the food industry is mainly due to consumers demand for new products having health and dietary benefits. The gluten is a substance present in cereal grains such as barley, wheat, oats and others and is responsible for the elastic texture of the dough. Gluten triggers the immune response in people having celiac disease, which may damage their lining of the small intestine. The growing health concern among the public is the key factor for the demand of gluten-free bakery products across the globe.



Gluten-Free bakery products Market Regional analysis includes:

North America (U.S., Canada)

Latin America (Mexico, Brazil, Argentina, Chile, Peru)

Western Europe (Germany, Italy, France, U.K, Spain, BENELUX, Nordic, Eastern Europe)

CIS and Russia

Asia-Pacific (China, India, ASEAN, South Korea)

Japan

Middle East and Africa



Manufacturer’s marketing strategy is likely to contribute to the growth of the Gluten-Free bakery products market

Some of the key players in the Gluten-Free bakery products market are Boulder Brands USA Inc., Dr. Schär AG / SPA, Kara Foodservice, MyBread Gluten-Free Bakery, Sweet Christine’s Bakery, Ultrapharm Limited, Genius Bakery, United Biscuits, New Grains Gluten-Free Bakery, Weston Bakeries Limited, WGF Bakery Products, George Weston Foods Limited, and others. The manufacturers are investing for the development of the distribution network to reach the emerging Gluten-Free bakery products market.

The increase in celiac disease cases among millennials attracts consumer towards Gluten-Free bakery products to maintain their health and dietary balance. The food allergies and food intolerance among consumers are likely to benefits the Gluten-Free bakery products market. The Gluten-Free bakery products have health benefits for consumers having celiac disease and also attracts other consumers who seek Gluten-Free bakery products.



