Teleradiology Market Size Analysis | Segmentation & Opportunities | Forecast To 2024

The global Teleradiology Market research report provides complete insights on industry scope, trends, regional estimates, key application, competitive landscape and financial performance of prominent players. It also offers ready data-driven answers to several industry-level questions. This study enables numerous opportunities for the market players to invest in research and development.

Market Overview:

The global Teleradiology Market size is expected to reach USD 8.2 billion by 2024, with a CAGR of over 19.1%. Teleradiology can be defined as the exercise of a radiologist which interprets (reading) medical descriptions about those who are not actually there in the place where the descriptions are generated. Portable imaging companies, hospitals, imperative care facilities and even few personal practices utilize teleradiology services.

Key Players:

Virtual Radiology (vRAD)

Agfa-Gevaert N.V.

ONRAD

Global Diagnostics

Everlight Radiology

Cybernet Medical Corporation

4ways Healthcare Limited

RamSoft

Spectra AB

Telediagnostics Services Pvt. Ltd.

Growth Drivers:

Teleradiology services can reduce the patient worries by making it achievable for radiologists to offer their services excepting the need to be in the same place. In past few years, teleradiology was barely use in emergency, owing to the internet; this exercise started spreading very fast. Teleradiology makes it easy to remit images as it is to remit emails that have attachment.

By utilizing technologies such as, Internet, cloud storage ,wide area network, local area network (LAN), telephone lines, as well as voice recognition, image compression, and, advanced graphics processing, teleradiology allows physicians to help their patients from a distant place, in addition ion to which making ‘second opinions ‘becomes much easier Electronic descriptive image transmission in the digital set-up is done with the intention to consult or diagnose, and the expansion and innovation in the area of digital imaging technology is expected to fuel the growth of the global teleradiology market over the forecast period.

Product Outlook:

X-ray

Magnetic Resonance Imaging (MRI)

Ultrasound

Computed Tomography (CT)

Nuclear Imaging

The X-ray section of global teleradiology market has dominated the larger part of teleradiology market in past few years. Moreover ultrasound imaging is expected to witness more preference over Xray and MRI over the forecasted period owing to fact as the patient is exposed to lesser amount of radiation. CT scan imaging technology is also increasing owing to fact as it allows more ability to detect abnormalities in the pancreas, liver and others. Increasing number of healthcare institution radiologic understanding of CT scans is also increasing. High costs attached and Shortage of technical skill to MRI and nuclear imaging are some of, the parts that will nurture slowly over the forecast period.

Regional Outlook:

On the basis of region Global teleradiology market can be segregated into four parts that are .Asia Pacific, North America, Europe and others. In past few years North America has led the global teleradiology market. The foremost factors accountable for the enlargement of the teleradiology market in North America are rise in expenditure of healthcare companies, rapid innovation in medical approaches and well equipped hospitals. Asia Pacific is expected to see a faster growth rate over the forecast period owing to flourishing new companies in the Countries like India. Teleradiology services provider in India are capable of conquer the shortage of radiology services by providing imaging services to healthcare institution, when radiologists are not accessible in parts of North America such as US.

