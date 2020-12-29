Agriculture Analytics Market report by MarketsandMarkets

Northbrook, IL 60062, USA, 2020-Dec-29 — According to a research report “Agriculture Analytics Market by Application Area (Farm Analytics, Livestock Analytics, and Aquaculture Analytics), Component (Solution and Services), Farm Size (Small, Medium Sized, and Large), Deployment Type, and Region – Global Forecast to 2023”, The global agriculture analytics market size is expected to grow from USD 585 million in 2018 to USD 1,236 million by 2023, at a CAGR of 16.2% during the forecast period. An increasing need to improve the farm productivity and associated farming operations, and a growing demand for specialized digital agriculture service providers who can offer cloud-based analytics services are major growth factors for the global agriculture analytics market.

Deere & Company is leader offering agriculture analytics solution. The company’s solution, Precision Ag Technology, enable farmers and growers to control their input costs and yields better, improve soil conservation, and minimize the use of chemicals use by leveraging advanced communications, data collection, and global satellite positioning technologies. The company keenly focuses on developing cost-effective and easy-to-deploy innovative technology solutions, and adopts both organic and inorganic growth strategies. For instance, in September 2018, John Deere acquired PLA, one of the leading manufacturers of sprayers, planters, and agriculture specialty products for agriculture to strengthen its product portfolio. Furthermore, in May 2018, John Deere launched the Bale Mobile app to help hay and forage producers capturing their yield and other farm relative data with moisture and weight sensors. This data help producers improve their farming operations.

SAP SE is another leader offering agriculture analytics solution and services. The company is recognized for its diversified product and service offerings. Its leading digital agriculture solutions help farmers and various agribusinesses improve all farm related activities involved from pre-production to post-production stage. Moreover, its connected agriculture solution uses smart machines, drones, and robots to collect real-time data and help farmers and growers to obtain a higher yield productivity of their crops by utilizing adequate insights this real-time data. The company has adopted various growth strategies to expand its market reach and enhance its offerings for providing customers with comprehensive solutions. For instance, in September 2018, SAP SE signed an agreement with CrowdFarmX to help CrowdFarmX speed up their onboarding process of farmers on its platform. This strategic move will help farmers connect directly to the global market and deliver high-quality and huge-quantity yields.

