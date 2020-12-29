Global Timber Frames Market Scenario Highlighting Major Drivers & Trends, 2018-2028

Timber frame houses or wooden houses have attracted people due to their highly aesthetic appearance and relatively low cost of manufacturing as compared to the construction cost associated with traditional brick and cement buildings. The demand for timber frames is highly concentrated in the North America region, along with some parts of Europe. Various wood treatments and laminations have extended the life of timber frames and enhancing the durability of the timber frames against physical impact and rough weather conditions. The timber frames market in a region is majorly characterised by the sufficient availability of treated timber logs and timber frames, cost of land as well as weather conditions.



Timber Frames Market: Segmentation

The global timber frames market can be segmented on the basis of timber frame trusses as follows:

Common

King Post

Queen Post

Scissor

Hammer Beam

Others



The global timber frames market can be segmented on the basis of timber frame structure as follows:

Box Frame

Cruck Frame

Aisled Frame

The global timber frames market can be segmented on the basis of the type of building as follows:

Commercial

Chalet

Contemporary

Cottage

Rustic Mountain

Ranch & others



Some of the key players in the global timber frame market are:

South County Post & Beam, Inc.

Arnold M. Graton Associates

Vermont Frames

Atlantic timber frame homes

Gibson Timber Frames

Midwest Custom Timber Frames

Gunnstock Timber Frames

Canadian Timberframes Ltd.

