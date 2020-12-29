Autonomous Tractors to Witness a Growing Demand in Coming Years

The autonomous tractors market is estimated to witness a demand of approximately 12,508 Units in 2019 and 60,901 Units by 2025, at a CAGR of 24.89%. The basic objective of this report is to define, segment, and project the global market size for autonomous tractors on the basis of power output, component, crop type, farm application, and region. It also helps to understand the structure of the market by identifying its various segments. Other objectives include analyzing the opportunities in the market for stakeholders and providing a competitive landscape of market trends, analyzing the macro and micro indicators of this market to provide factor analysis, and to project the size of the market.

The demand for medium-powered tractors is expected to grow at a higher rate as compared to high-powered autonomous tractors, owing to the benefits of four-wheeled tractors such as better soil quality maintenance & control, and cultivating capacities at a high fuel economy. These tractors are versatile and can be used for multiple applications on and off the field. Owing to these factors, most farmers prefer tractors in this range.

The radar segment in the autonomous market is projected to be the largest by 2025. Radar sensors can determine the velocity, range, and angle of moving objects and can work in almost all weather conditions. They are more cost-effective than LiDAR systems but more expensive compared to cameras, which makes them a preferable option to other components considered by manufacturers for incorporation in autonomous tractors.

The key players that are profiled in the report include AGCO (US), CNH (UK), Mahindra & Mahindra (India), Deere (US), Kubota Corporation (Japan), Yanmar (Japan), and Autonomous Tractor Corporation (US).

