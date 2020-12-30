Hormone Replacement Therapy (HRT) Market Outlook, End Users Analysis and Share by Type to 2022

Felton, Calif., USA, Dec. 30, 2020 — /EPR Network/ —

The Hormone Replacement Therapy (HRT) Market is estimated to grow at a CAGR of 8.2% during the forecast period. Hormone replacement therapy (HRT) is basically used for middle- age females to cure certain symptoms post-menopause. The treatment successfully replaces the hormones so that patient’s body turns slightly incapable to produce any hormone due to its age, early failure of reproductive organs. The treatment is given to women and in some cases, HRT is available for males too.

Hormone replacement therapy market is highly driven by factors such as rise in technological advancements in drug delivery systems and rise in awareness among patients. Subsequently, rise in young female population with menopausal issues and PCOD is likely to contribute to the market growth in the forecast period.

Disease type segment for hormone replacement therapy (HRT) market includes growth hormone deficiency, menopause, male hypogonadism and hypothyroidism. Hypogonadism type is expected grow owing to change in lifestyle since it is a lifestyle related disease. Menopause based hormone replacement is anticipated to rise at a staggering CAGR in the forthcoming period due to presence of generic drugs and availability of various brands and rise in awareness among women.

The key players in the hormone replacement therapy market include Pfizer, Novo Nordisk, Merck Serono, Bayer Healthcare, Novartis, Eli Lilly, Mylan Laboratories, Roche and Genentech.

Hormone Replacement Therapy Market Product Outlook (Revenue, USD Million, 2012 – 2022)

Estrogen Replacement Therapy

Human Growth Hormone Replacement Therapy

Thyroid Replacement Therapy

Other

Hormone Replacement Therapy Market Route Of Administration Outlook (Revenue, USD Million, 2012 – 2022)

Oral

Parenteral

Transdermal

Other

Hormone Replacement Therapy Market Regional Outlook (Revenue, USD Million, 2012 – 2022)

North America

U.S.

Canada

Europe

UK

Germany

Asia Pacific

Japan

China

Latin America

Brazil

Mexico

MEA

South Africa

Saudi Arabia

