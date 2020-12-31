Porous Ceramics Market Segments by Application 2025

Felton, California , USA, Dec 31, 2020 — /EPR Network/ — The global porous ceramics market size is anticipated to value USD 12.4 billion until 2025. It is also expected to register a CAGR of 11.4% over the forecasted years, 2019 to 2025. Surging demand for porous ceramics across the medical industry and for manufacturing filters are projected to fuel up the demand for porous ceramics.

The insulation application segment is projected to witness substantial growth with 11.9% CAGR from 2019 to 2025 on account of its features like cost-effectiveness, chemical inertness, extended life and less shrinkage. Also, the filtration segment is estimated to hold significant share across the global market due to the surging need for filtering impurities for the final product.

COVID-19 Impact Insights

The global market has been negatively impacted on account of the ongoing COVID-19 crisis. The imposition of lockdown and travel restrictions by governing authorities have stagnated the supply chain of various components related to the automotive and aerospace sectors. Moreover, the lack of availability of skilled laborers and economic instability has reduced the demand for new equipment. But, rapid technological advances being undertaken by key players for enhancing properties of porous ceramic and increase their applications are anticipated to drive the market growth in the post-pandemic period.

In 2018, the alumina ceramics segment held the highest share across the global market owing to its properties like lower bulk density, thermal conductivity, specific heat and higher specific surface area. On the other hand, the zirconate ceramics raw material segment is anticipated to witness substantial growth in the upcoming years due to its properties like higher wear resistance and strength.

The Asia Pacific held a substantial share across the global market in 2018 due to the rapid industrialization across countries like India and China coupled with the imposition of strict rules and regulations by governing authorities for curbing environmental pollution. North America is also expected to witness significant growth over the forecasted period due to rising demand for automotive filters across automobile manufacturers residing across this region.

The porous ceramic market includes key players are constantly investing in R&Ds to carry out activities like product development and innovation for gaining competitive advantage.

The filtration application segment is projected to register substantial growth with 10.3% CAGR from 2019 to 2025.

The alumina ceramics segment held the highest share across the global market. It is also projected to value USD 4.8 Billion by 2025.

In 2018, Asia Pacific held a substantial share across the global market.

Global Porous Ceramics Market: Key Players

Rauschert GmbH; CoorsTek Inc.; Selee Corporation; KeraNor AS; Noritake Co., Limited; Applied Materials, Inc.; and Toto Ltd.

