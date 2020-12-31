Network Access Control Market Top Profiles | Global Trend & Scope Analysis | Forecast To 2022

Felton, Calif., USA, Dec. 31, 2020 — /EPR Network/ —

The global Network Access Control Market research report provides complete insights on industry scope, trends, regional estimates, key application, competitive landscape and financial performance of prominent players. It also offers ready data-driven answers to several industry-level questions. This study enables numerous opportunities for the market players to invest in research and development.

Market Overview:

Global Network Access Control (NAC) industry was estimated over USD 551.6 million in 2014 and is anticipated to be worth USD 4.39 billion by 2022, with a CAGR at 30.2%. Increasing rate of data thefts and cyber-attacks have resulted in the development of Network Access Control that provide solution to combat these problems.

Key Players:

Aruba Networks

Bradford Networks

Check Point Software Technology

Cisco

ForeScout

Juniper Networks

Portnox

Pulse Secure

StillSecure

Sophos

Trustwave

Growth Drivers:

Extensive adoption of Machine to Machine (M2M) networks and Internet-of-Things (IoT) has added significantly in upholding the industry prospects. It is capable of efficiently facilitating the changing enterprise network and regulatory scenario. The Bring Your Own Device (BYOD) trend plays a major role in accelerating the demand for Network Access Control solutions. Improved ease of deployment, reduced system complexity and enhanced effectiveness of these products has further steered the market growth. Improvements in technological proliferation, Network Access Control platforms, endpoint visibility remediation along with configuration assessment have resulted in market expansion. In an attempt to improve the efficacy of perimeter network defenses, Network Access Control is being widely implemented into security platforms.

NAC software is used in BFSI and government sectors. Regulatory compliance requirements such as Payment Card Industry Data Security Standard (PCI DSS) and Control Objectives for Information and Related Technology (COBIT) are forcing organizations to adopt the network access control solutions. Growing emphasis on web-based business services in these sectors is expected to compel growth over the review period. To satisfy the strict security requirements, government agencies often invest in Network Access Control solutions to filter unauthorized networks and device connections. These services ensure continued businesses while managing security threats. Risk management efforts and endpoint intelligence have been accentuated to a great extent in financial institutions, SMBs units and IT enterprises. It has consequently propelled demand for Network Access Control products and has led to market growth.

End-use Outlook:

BFSI

Government

Academia

Healthcare

Manufacturing

IT and telecommunications

Regional Outlook:

The North American continent is expected to showcase substantial growth and become a lucrative market worldwide in the foreseeable future. Numerous players have been focusing on investing in various solutions. This has increased its growth prospects in the regional market.

Continuous efforts to develop hardware and software solutions for customers in order to resolve challenges associated to network security are expected to influence market growth positively. It offers a wide range of functionalities including identity-driven LAN security solutions. Asia Pacific is expected to yield significant profits in the region for this industry. Growth in the region can be majorly attributed to rising acceptance of social, cloud and mobile technologies.

