Fog Computing Market Drivers | Global Demand and Business Drivers | Forecast To 2025

The global Fog Computing Market research report provides complete insights on industry scope, trends, regional estimates, key application, competitive landscape and financial performance of prominent players. It also offers ready data-driven answers to several industry-level questions. This study enables numerous opportunities for the market players to invest in research and development.

Market Overview:

The global fog computing market size was estimated at USD 9.33 million in 2016 and is anticipated to reach USD 617.3 million by 2025. Fog computing, also termed as “edge computing” or “fogging” in association with cloud emphasis helps in faster decision-making strictly with computations on cognizable data by deployment of fog nodes close to Internet of Things (IoT) aided devices, placed anywhere in the network trajectory either on a factory floor, top of a power pole or an oil rig, subject having connectivity, computational and storage imperatives.

Key Players:

ADLINK Technology, Inc.

Cisco Systems, Inc.

Cradlepoint

FogHorn Systems

Fujitsu

Hitachi Data Systems

IBM Corporation

Intel Corporation

Microsoft Corporation

Growth Drivers:

The primary drivers for fog computing market are inundation of IoT devices with parallel IoT connectivity, subsequent growth in cloud computing market size and Machine to machine (M-M) connectivity. The factors driving the fog computing market size include computational power speed, increased operational efficiency and cost savings across all verticals in the industry. By type, the fog computing market size spans hardware and software. Software further disintegrates into fog computing platform and customized application software. By Application, the fog computing market size comprises building and home automation, smart energy, smart manufacturing, transport and logistics, connected health, security and emergencies and others-smart environment and smart retail.

The key stakeholders in the market include IT infrastructure equipment providers, support infrastructure equipment providers, component providers, software providers, system integrators, network service providers, monitoring service providers, support service providers, professional service providers, distributors and resellers, cloud providers, collocation providers, enterprises and data center vendors, government and standardization bodies, telecom operators, healthcare organizations and financial organizations.

Application Outlook:

Connected vehicles

Smart grids

Smart cities

Connected healthcare

Smart manufacturing

Hardware Outlook:

Gateways

Routers & switches

IP video cameras

Sensors

Micro data center

Regional Outlook:

By geography, the market size extends to North America, Europe, Asia Pacific, MEA and Latin America. The increased dominance of the Fog Computing Market by Software is underscored by presence of majority of the players in cloud and IoT ecosystem and would benefit by leveraging the system architecture at platform and applications hierarchy.

