New Yorker Releases Custom and Standard High Power Density Power Supply from Autec

NORTHVALE, New Jersey, USA, 2021-Jan-04 — /EPR Network/ — New Yorker Electronics has just released the new Autec Power Systems’ HPN Series of AC-DC High Power Density Power Supplies. Nicknamed ‘The Marvel’, this specialty high power AutecFlex Power Supply Unit (PSU) has an input voltage of 187 to 277Vac (220Vac nom.) and is single-phase (L-N) with three-phase optional.

This ruggedized power supply unit is Ideal in applications calling for a high-power density (3200W+) PSU (up to 50kW) and multiple (up to 10) and configurable output channels. The new PSU is suitable for harbor lighting, stadium lighting, LED high-bay lighting, parking lot lighting, LED fishing lamps and/or horticultural grow light environments.

They are configurable outputs from 1000W to 3200W and the adjustable output current (0.5A to 8A) is adjustable by potentiometer. At 602x441x258mm, it offers up to 10 outputs and has a built-in active PFC function.

Features & Benefits:

Input voltage: 187-277Vac (Single or 3-Phase)

Input voltage: 277-480Vac (3-Phase) optional

Adjustable Output Current (0.5A-8A)

Output adjustable via Potentiometer

Up to 10 Outputs

High Efficiency to 94.5%

CC, CV, and CP modes

3-in-1 dimming, 0-10V/PWM/Timer

12V 40W Aux output (optional)

Built-in active PFC function

Output can be independent of multiple modules

Dimensions: 602x441x258mm

Applications:

Harbor Lighting

Stadium Lighting

LED high-bay lighting

Parking lot lighting

LED fishing lamp

Horticultural grow lighting

It has a 3-1 dimming function and its ouput constant current level can be adjusted by applying one of the three methodologies between DIM+ and DIM-: 0 ~ 10Vdc, or 10V PWM signal or resistance. Direct connecting to LEDs is suggested and it is not suitable to be used with additional drivers.

More power ratings are available. Customization of any of Autec’s power supplies is always an option. As a franchise distributor, New Yorker Electronics supplies Autec Power Solutions’ full line of Wall Mount and Desktop Adapters, LED Drivers, AutecFLEX High Power Density PSUs as well as Primary, Coin Cell and Rechargeable Battery solutions.

New Yorker Electronics is a certified franchised distributor of electronic components, well known for its full product lines, large inventories and competitive pricing since 1948. It is an AS9120B and ISO 9001:2015 certified source of passive components, discrete semiconductors, electromechanical devices, Flash & DRAM modules, embedded board solutions, power supplies and connectors, and operates exclusively at heightened military and aerospace performance levels. New Yorker Electronics operates in strict accordance with AS5553 and AS6496 standards in its everyday procedures to thwart the proliferation of counterfeit parts. It is a member of ECIA (Electronics Component Industry Association) and of ERAI (Electronic Resellers Association International).