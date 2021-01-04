Live Oak Contracting Works on Canfield Park at Fairfield Metro

Jacjsonville, FL, 2021-Jan-04 — /EPR Network/ — Live Oak Contracting is pleased to announce they are working on the Canfield Park project at Fairfield Metro in Bridgeport, Connecticut. This $47.8 million apartment complex project will provide the area with 300 new apartment units in one six-story building and one five-story building.

The Canfield Park project was designed by the architect company, The Sullivan Architectural Group, and will provide a luxurious living experience for individuals and families residing in the Bridgeport area. In addition to the two apartment buildings, the complex will feature a resort-style swimming pool, golf turf and simulator, rooftop deck with a bar and grilling stations, a kombucha bar, a rock-climbing wall, music room, yoga studio and more.

Live Oak Contracting is proud to have been selected to work on this valuable project, lending their expertise and skills to create a quality apartment complex that will meet or exceed the expectations of its residents. They are working closely with the architects and developers to ensure the project is completed smoothly without sacrificing the quality of the workmanship. The project is scheduled to be completed in December of 2022, with the first apartments available in the first quarter of 2022.

Anyone interested in learning about this new apartment complex or their work on the project can find out more by visiting the Live Oak Contracting website or by calling 1-904-497-1500.

About Live Oak Contracting : Live Oak Contracting is a full-service contractor that takes a collaborative approach to every project they work on. With more than 50 years in the construction business in nine states, the company has worked on numerous multifamily projects. They strive to build long-term business relationships based on honesty and integrity, as well as quality workmanship.

Company : Live Oak Contracting

Address : 100 North Laura Street, Suite 900, Jacksonville, FL 32202

Phone : 904-497-1500

Email : info@liveoakcontracting.com

Website : https://liveoakcontracting.com