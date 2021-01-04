PowerAdSpy’s Huge New Year Sale Is Ready To Make The Marketers Go All Crazy

New Year Alert! PowerAdSpy’s New Year Sale is live to get the stage on fire this 2021. Grab flat 50% off discount to create much more effective ad campaigns for your business. Start creating winning ads now!

Bengaluru, India, 2021-Jan-04 — /EPR Network/ — With just 08 days left to go before 2021 is formally here, PowerAdSpy thought that it is the perfect time to give the marketers order a new year spruce-up for their business. As usual, PowerAdSpy again is here with a breathtaking New Year Sale. Gain flat 50% off on all the yearly plans for new customers.

PowerAdSpy’s Black Friday was more than enough to grab thousands of eyeballs and help marketers make their ad campaigns more successful with its key features. However, there are a lot of people who left behind in grabbing the opportunity. But this time, with this last-minute gift or something to welcome 2021 in a full good mood, PowerAdSpy’s New Year Sale can be a golden chance to grab something at a really discounted price.

A sale that isn’t meant to be left!

Flat 50% off

On All Yearly Pricing Plans!

Use Code – NEWYEAR50

Everyone knows the year has come to an end, but one of the most profitable marketing campaigns is about to start – New Year Sale, for those who are looking for the lowest prices of products or services. Even marketers were waiting for this biggest season sale of the year to enhance their advertising strategy with a new twist. And to make this wish fulfilled, PowerAdSpy came forward with its fire New Year Sale.

Given below are some of the excellent features, PowerAdSpy comes with:

With PowerAdSpy, users get complete access to research as many ads they like. Now, this feature helps marketers to analyze the ads that perform the best in their niche. It provides crystal clear visibility into the ad analytics. With a single tap, users can visit the live ad posts. The intuitive social ad analytics tool makes it easier for users to bookmark the best ads. Helps users to search and run the most engaging ads.

This 2021, make the advertising world more transparent and productive with the help of the most robust social ads analytics tool- PowerAdSpy. Hurry, grab the offer now!

Today’s Special Offer



Get the PALLADIUM plan

At a special price of $499 only!

About PowerAdSpy –

PowerAdSpy has managed to grab a large number of loyal customers in recent years. And this year, the popularity has gained an immense rise as well. So, with this robust social ads analytics tool, marketers can definitely search ads, get instant insight into the competitor’s ads, and thus create a better ad campaign for their business. Visit – https://poweradspy.com/ to know more.

Contact Information

Company Name – PowerAdSpy

Contact Person – PowerAdSpy Team

Contact Mail – sumit@poweradspy.com

Address – 2nd Floor, Lakshya Towers, KHB Colony, 5th Block, Koramangala, Bengaluru, Karnataka 560095

Phone: 08041660003