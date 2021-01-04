New Yorker Electronics and Amazing Microelectronic Sign Franchise Distribution Agreement

NORTHVALE, New Jersey, USA, 2021-Jan-04 — /EPR Network/ — New Yorker Electronics has vastly expanded its lineup of ESD Devices with its new distribution agreement with manufacturer Amazing Microelectronic Corp. (AMC). AMC, the first professional ESD solution provider in Taiwan, supplies powerful ESDs and interface components integrated with ESD circuits – such as EMI Filters, HDMI Switches and more.

Amazing provides high quality ESD products and supplies powerful ESD protection TVS Array devices in many package types. The manufacturer is known for its Automotive ESD, IPC/DVR/Medical Electronics ESD and LCM Panel ESD Immunity Solutions. Its newest distributor, New Yorker Electronics, is a highly certified source of Passive Components, Discrete Semiconductors, Electromechanical Devices, Flash & DRAM Modules, Embedded Board Solutions, Power Supplies and Connectors, and operates entirely at heightened military and aerospace performance levels.

“This agreement ensures we have a high-quality, state-of-the-art options for electrostatic discharge protection. I am confident our joint venture while be a major benefit to our customers while we expand the availability through our worldwide distribution,” said Barry Slivka, President of New Yorker Electronics.

Amazing’s top-of-the-line EMI Filters are used to filter noise in mobile, tablet, laptops, GPS and all portable devices. AMC’s Analog Switches were launched to address all kinds of signal specifications with low On-Resistance, high Off-Isolation, wide bandwidth and built-in system level ESD protection and which is the best choice for signal switching. Amazing Microelectronic’s HDMI-1.4 Switch is ESD TVS integrated and its transceivers, including the strongest RS485 transceiver, are used in Smart Energy Metering, IPC, Security System and Telecommunication Equipment.

As a franchise distributor for AMAZING Microelectronic, New Yorker Electronics supplies the full line of Amazing’s EDS products, EMI Filters, Interface ICs and Switches.

New Yorker Electronics is a certified franchised distributor of electronic components, well known for its full product lines, large inventories and competitive pricing since 1948. It is an AS9120B and ISO 9001:2015 certified source of passive components, discrete semiconductors, electromechanical devices, Flash & DRAM modules, embedded board solutions, power supplies and connectors, and operates exclusively at heightened military and aerospace performance levels. New Yorker Electronics operates in strict accordance with AS5553 and AS6496 standards in its everyday procedures to thwart the proliferation of counterfeit parts. It is a member of ECIA (Electronics Component Industry Association) and of ERAI (Electronic Resellers Association International).