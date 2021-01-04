New Yorker Releases New Good-Ark Semiconductor 30A, 600V Ultra-Fast Power Rectifiers

NORTHVALE, New Jersey, USA, 2021-Jan-04 — /EPR Network/ — New Yorker Electronics has released the new Good-Ark Semiconductor MUR30U60PTW5, a 30A, 600V ultrafast rectifier that featuring soft recovery characteristics, outstanding surge current capability and low forward voltage.

Utilizing its silicon nitride passivated ion-implanted epitaxial planar construction, this device is ideal for use as a freewheeling diode for motor applications, boost diode in PFC and many other power switching applications. The low stored charge and ultrafast soft recovery features minimize ringing and electrical noise in many power switching circuits.

In plastic 40.6 x 15.8 x 4.9mm TO-3P package, the Good-Ark MUR30U60PTW5 supplies high voltage and high reliability with low recovery loss and ultra-fast recovery time. This Good-Ark Ultra-fast Rectifier is 600 volts and has a maximum allowable average forward current of 30amps per package, 15 per diode. It has a non-repetitive Peak Forward Surge Current of 180 amps and a Power Dissipation rating of 113 watts.

Features & Benefits:

High voltage and high reliability

High surge current capability

Ultrafast recovery time

Soft recovery characteristics

Low recovery loss

Low forward voltage

RoHS compliant

Applications:

General purpose

Boost diode in PFC

Switching mode power supply

Free-wheeling diode for motor application

Power switching circuits

Good-Ark is one of the largest diode, rectifier and bridge rectifier manufacturers in the world. Additionally, Good-Ark maintains the highest quality and environmental standards. The company has been certified in Quality: ISO9001: 2008, Automotive: ISO/TS16949, Environment: ISO14001 & QC080000, Health & Safety: OHSAS18001 and Information Security: ISO/IEC27001.

As a franchise distributor of Good-Ark Semiconductor, New Yorker Electronics supplies its full line of Semiconductor Diodes, Rectifiers, Bridge Rectifiers, Protection devices (TVS, Chip Fuse & Thermistor) and MOSFETs (Small Signal & Power MOSFETs supported by Trench Technology) in through-hole to surface mount devices as well as wafer/bare die for hybrid applications.

New Yorker Electronics is a certified franchised distributor of electronic components, well known for its full product lines, large inventories and competitive pricing since 1948. It is an AS9120B and ISO 9001:2015 certified source of passive components, discrete semiconductors, electromechanical devices, Flash & DRAM modules, embedded board solutions, power supplies and connectors, and operates exclusively at heightened military and aerospace performance levels. New Yorker Electronics operates in strict accordance with AS5553 and AS6496 standards in its everyday procedures to thwart the proliferation of counterfeit parts. It is a member of ECIA (Electronics Component Industry Association) and of ERAI (Electronic Resellers Association International).