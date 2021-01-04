Snyder & Wenner Wins $6,250,000 Medical Malpractice, Wrongful Death Settlement

Avondale, Arizona, 2021-Jan-04 — /EPR Network/ — Snyder & Wenner is pleased to announce they recently won a $6,250,000 settlement for a client in a medical malpractice and wrongful death case. While the specifics of the case aren’t available for release, this settlement offered the closure the family needed to deal with the loss of their loved one due to medical mistakes that could have been avoided.

While money can never bring back a client’s loved one, the professional team at Snyder & Wenner is dedicated to providing their clients with the chance to recover from the financial losses that often accompany the unexpected loss of a loved one. Medical malpractice and wrongful death lawsuits also hold medical providers accountable for their actions to help prevent a similar tragedy from impacting other families in the future. This large settlement will provide the family with additional financial stability and help them get back to a new normal for their lives.

The lawyers at Snyder & Wenner specialize in helping families and those who are victims of someone else’s negligence pursue compensation for injuries, death, damages and more. They work closely with their clients to ensure they have fair representation and can pursue the appropriate compensation as allowed by law. Their team works hard to give individuals peace of mind after a tragedy.

Anyone interested in learning about medical malpractice, wrongful death and personal injury cases can find out more by visiting the Snyder & Wenner website or by calling 1-602-224-0006.

About Snyder & Wenner: Snyder & Wenner is a full-service law firm specializing in personal injury, wrongful death and medical malpractice cases. They work closely with their clients to help them pursue financial compensation for medical bills, lost wages, pain and suffering and other damages. They take great pride in offering the reliable representation these individuals need to alleviate some of the stresses.

