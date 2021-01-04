Ecosmob Announced Asterisk Session Border Controller Solution for Telecom and VoIP Service Providers

Ahmedabad, India, 2021-Jan-04 — /EPR Network/ — Ecosmob Technologies, one of the top VoIP solution providers, has announced a custom Asterisk Session Border Controller solution for the Telecom industry and VoIP service providers. Powered by Artificial Intelligence (AI), the solution is a perfect way to unify, simplify, and secure communication. Session Border Controller or SBC is used to control signaling and media streams. It allows users to control the types of calls that can be placed through the networks and also overcome some of the problems caused by firewalls and NAT for VoIP calls. Ecosmob is offering cost-effective Asterisk SBC development services with a well-integrated network and business management features with high capacity and high-performance servers. Moreover, their solution enables carriers to integrate flexibility with vendors and new customers to intensify revenue opportunities and operational excellence.

With Ecosmob’s Asterisk SBC solution, the users will never face issues with inbound or outbound calls. Ecosmob takes care of the entire integration of its SBC into a client’s network with exceptional backup support and training. While talking about the features, Ecosmob’s Asterisk SBC solutions are designed with various attractive features such as Topology and Carrier hiding, Protocol validation, Flexible SIP header manipulation, Signaling protocol inter-working (SIP, SIP-T, and H.323), Carrier tech prefix insertion/removal, Configurable called/calling party address manipulation, Codec transcoding, and DTMF interworking (RFC2833, Inband and SIP INFO).

According to the company’s VP, “Ecosmob serves the telecom industry and VoIP service providers with its wide range of softswitches and VoIP solutions. With the infusion of artificial intelligence, Ecosmob has designed a smarter, next-generation SBC solution which is flexible and modular. It can be customized as per the needs and requirements of customers. The primary purpose of the session border controller is to provide security to the network and prevent any kind of threats. Ecosmob’s Asterisk SBC does it to perfection. Our SBC software development services allow users to control the types of calls that can be placed through the VoIP networks. The solution consists of robust security features that prevent users from resource damage. In addition to that, its built-in firewall protects users from susceptible DDOS/DOS attacks.”

The company’s VP further added, “Ecosmob’s session border controller solutions are highly suitable for enterprises and telecom industries. In both cases, Ecosmob offers customization with a lighter configuration for businesses and carrier-grade setup for telecom. Our solutions help to safeguard data & call journey, enhance communication, reduce costs of infrastructure, optimize service quality and performance, assure regulatory compliance, and improve security. All these reasons are good enough to choose our Asterisk SBC solution development services.”

Least cost routing is an important area where AI application results in cost savings as well as performance improvement. While an ordinary session border controller solution employs a set of preprogrammed options, Ecosmob’s SBC software is far more sophisticated to find the right blend of cost and performance and it keeps evaluating changes, learning on its own.

About Ecosmob

Started its journey in the year 2007, Ecosmob Technologies Pvt. Ltd is based in Ahmedabad, Gujarat, India. With years of experience in offering better quality, enterprise-grade IT solutions, and services, the company serves a large number of customers throughout the world. With a client-centric approach, the company specializes in VoIP Solution Development, Mobile Application Development, Web Design and Development, and Digital Marketing Service.

Contact:

Phone:

+1-303-997-3139 (USA)

+1 940 Ecosmob

+91-7778842856 (India)

Email: sales@ecosmob.com