The Loop Restaurant to open new Durham location

DURHAM, N.C., 2021-Jan-04 — /EPR Network/ — The Loop Restaurant has been sharing its tossed, grilled, baked and shaken eats with the Durham area for more than two decades. Now, Loop lovers will get to triple their options with a new location coming in January 2021.

The restaurant will be located at 1116 Broad St, Durham, NC 27705. With 3,100 square feet of space, the eatery will allow seating for 96 diners inside and 36 dinners outside on the patio.

“The Durham area is our second home, so we’re thrilled to offer even more opportunities for our fans to enjoy their favorite pizzas, burgers and shakes,” said Mike Schneider, The Loop’s co-founder and president. “We can’t wait to serve our community and reach new fans, and we know this location will become just as much of a community and neighborhood staple as our other locations.”

The new Loop location will be operated by Partner and General Manager, Nick Monday. Monday has been with The Loop for six years, most recently as General Manager for the Duke location.

For the brand, the new location represents the recent expansion of franchise opportunities. Several other locations were recently opened across Florida’s First Coast.

Schneider said the interest speaks to the love the concept has built over its nearly 40-year history, especially when considering the current pandemic.

“The Loop is a concept that can fit with a variety of spaces and communities,” Schneider said. “Each space is equipped to reflect its unique neighborhood.”

Durham, called the “foodie capital of the South” by the New York Post, has a thriving and varied food scene. With its always fresh, made-to-order food and commitment to the environment with biodegradable disposables, the new Loop location will be excellent addition for locals. Unique aspects of The Loop include:

• Burgers: thick, juicy, fresh, never frozen, hand-pattied, grilled to order

• Pizzas: thin crust, cauliflower crust (gluten free), Mutti tomato sauce

• Salads: Arcadian lettuce, freshly-cut and -baked croutons daily

• Proprietary dressings often made in house

• Chicken: all-natural, hormone and antibiotic-free

• Applewood smoked bacon

• Milkshakes: Hand-dipped and served with the extra in a shake tin

• Incredibly popular soft and chewy ice

The Loop also has locations on the Duke Campus, Chapel Hill, Winston-Salem and Kernersville, in addition to twelve locations throughout Northeast Florida in and around the Jacksonville area.

The hours for the new location will be 11 a.m. to 9 p.m. Monday through Friday and 11 a.m. to 10 p.m. Friday and Saturday.

To view high resolution pictures of The Loop’s offerings, click here.

For more information about The Loop, visit www.TheLoopRestaurant.com.

About The Loop

The Loop Restaurant is a neighborhood fast-casual restaurant that offers the quality and atmosphere of a full-service dining establishment. As a pioneer of the fast-casual segment for nearly 40 years, The Loop Pizza Grill was one of the first restaurants to offer a variety of made-to-order fresh foods in an upscale environment. The Loop serves a variety of signature pizzas, burgers, salads, grilled sandwiches and hand-dipped milkshakes, and is open for lunch and dinner daily. Based in Jacksonville, Fla., The Loop Pizza Grill, now simply known as The Loop, was founded by Mike and Terry Schneider in 1981 as a 60-seat restaurant. Today there are 17 locations in two states. For more information, visit www.TheLoopRestaurant.com.

