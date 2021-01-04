Atlantic Cigar Company Features Collection of New Releases

Folcroft, Pennsylvania, 2021-Jan-04 — /EPR Network/ — Atlantic Cigar Company, which for many years has been a staple for online shoppers in search of premium cigars at rock-bottom prices, has improved the customer experience by categorizing new releases and deals, updated periodically. Now, online shoppers in search of the finest cigars – such as Gurkha Cigars, Padron Cigars, Montecristo Cigars, Davidoff Cigars, and many others, can capitalize on Atlantic Cigar Company’s featured new releases, products, and specials.

Included in their “What’s New” section of their online store are a variety of new releases and special promotions that can help interested customers save even more on special finds. Their collection of new and featured products and promotions is updated frequently, so customers are encouraged to periodically review AtlanticCigar.com for changes to specials and features.

These featured categories come in addition to Atlantic Cigar Company’s already well known, industry-leading collection of prominent cigar brands, which includes customer and crowd favorites such as those mentioned above in addition to many others. In addition, Atlantic Cigar Company is in the habit of making updates to their collections of cigar brands, featuring hard-to-find and exquisite releases from the finest cigar makers in the world.

Atlantic Cigar Company’s customers have been able to turn to them for years to find exclusive picks and highly rated blends like the Arturo Fuente Fuente Opus X, Gurkha Royal Challenge, and Montecristo White cigars. Atlantic Cigar Company serves its customers not only by supplying these exclusive lines but by serving as a one-stop-shop for all of their needs in cigars and smoking accessories.

Atlantic Cigar company’s selection of brands can be rivaled only by its diverse assortment of accessories for cigar smokers and tobacco enthusiasts. Their online store is well-stocked with cigar cases, cutters, humidors and humidification accessories, ashtrays, lighters, and much more. Their customers need only visit their website for all of their smoking needs.

In addition to their special offers mentioned above, a broad array of cigar brands and smoking accessories, Atlantic Cigar Company also offers cigar samplers and bundles. These represent a unique and economical way for interested customers to expand their tastes in cigars, give unique gifts, and even enjoy the finest tobaccos in the world, all while saving a little bit of money. Few other players in the industry can compete effectively on selection, quality, and price, and none do so as adroitly as Atlantic Cigar Company.

Any customers that have any questions about Atlantic Cigar Company’s specials or featured items should visit the company website at AtlanticCigar.com. If there are any questions or comments related to the contents of this release, interested parties are asked to forward them to admin@atlanticcigar.net or to contact Atlantic Cigar’s customer service team directly at 1-800-887-7877.