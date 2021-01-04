American artist Mateo Blanco sells art to create college fund

ORLANDO, Fla., 2021-Jan-04 — /EPR Network/ — As an artist, Mateo Blanco knows a thing or two about what it means to follow dreams. He’s seen both the hard times of pursuing his passions as well as the immense awards. If there’s one thing Mateo has learned, it’s that he was put on this earth to inspire others and help them reach their goals.

Now, someone important in his life has a major challenge standing in the way of her dream. Blanco’s beloved niece Laura, a junior in high school, has recently found out she won’t be able to afford college due to financial hardships. Always a believer in the power of education, Blanco has come up with a unique way to raise the funds she needs – selling his world-class art.

“I’ve been able to achieve so many of my life’s beautiful goals and it’s all due to my family’s love and support,” said Blanco. “Now that my niece Laura is growing up, I want to help her fulfill her education and career dreams. She’s worked so hard to get where she is and truly deserves support.”

Blanco currently has nine works of art for sale at the Rosenbaum Contemporary gallery in Boca Raton, Florida. Pieces include:

July 4, 2020

This portrait of an American flag made from Blanco’s own clothing is a physical representation of his dreams. The white fabric was made from a shirt he often wore while studying at Florida Atlantic University. The red stripes are created from his lucky interview shirt, something he typically wore while spreading his art with others. The blue swatch was from the favorite blue workout shirt he wore when getting healthy.

Hopi Girl

This is a sculpture of a young Hopi girl features her native hairstyle made popular by Princess Leia in the “Star Wars” movies. Blanco created the sculpture to bring recognition to the Hopi culture and honor its influences on our society. His medium, rope, is a metaphor. A strong material, rope represents the pain every woman must endured the strength that guides her through it.

Desire

This is a series of colorful optical art pieces featuring Madonna. The figure is only partially visible behind an intricately-cut wooden panel. With their bright colors and optical illusions, these pieces emanate movement and feel alive with energy.

Blanco is a world-renowned visual artist known for his unconventional use of mediums and edible materials. Other noteworthy projects of his include portraits of Jennifer Lawrence in peanuts, Dolly Parton recreated in pieces of cloth and string, and Elsa from Disney’s “Frozen” in sugar crystals. His art can be found in Ripley’s Believe It or Not! museums, as well as in museums and private collections around the world.

If you’re interested in purchasing Blanco’s art and funding his niece’s college fund, click here.

To view images of Blanco’s work, click here.

About Mateo Blanco

Mateo Blanco stands out for using unusual materials to create works of art, which have captured the attention of Ripley’s Believe It or Not! His art is sold at ArtSpace Virginia Miller Galleries in Coral Gables, Rosenbaum Contemporary in Boca Raton, Jane’s Art Center in New Smyrna Beach and some pieces have been displayed at Disney Springs and Aloft Hotel in downtown Orlando. Blanco was born in Miami in September 1981. Blanco is also a talented opera singer. He sang a birthday celebration for President George H.W. Bush. For more information or inquiries, visit his Instagram @mateoblancoart.