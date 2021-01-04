New Yorker Electronics now Supplying Advanced Aluminum Casting Alloys from Amfas International

Amfas State-of-the-Art Casting Alloys for High Strength and High Thermal Conduction Designed for Electronics Applications

Posted on 2021-01-04 by in Computers, Electronics, Energy, Industrial, Semiconductors, Small Business, Technology // 0 Comments

Amfas State-of-the-Art Casting Alloys for High Strength and High Thermal Conduction Designed for Electronics Applications New Yorker Electronics to supply custom fabricated metal and molded plastic components and aluminum Alloys from AMFAS International

NORTHVALE, New Jersey, USA, 2021-Jan-04 — /EPR Network/ — With their recent distributor rep agreement with Amfas International, New Yorker Electronics is now a major provider of high-tech Advanced Aluminum Casting Alloys. Amfas, an expert supplier of custom fabricated metal and molded plastic components, manufactures two types of aluminum casting alloys for New Yorker Electronics customers: HighSAL (for High Strength) and HighTAL (for High Thermal Conduction).

HighSAL is ideal for applications where tensile strength is a priority. This cast alloy has an Ultimate Tensile Strength which surpasses alloy 6061-T6. Its maximum UTS is 360 to 380 MPa with a Yield Tensile Strength (YTS) of 300 to 320 MPa and an elongation of greater than 1.5-percent and a Brinell hardness number between 130 and 150. The HighSAL cast alloy is widely used for mobile phones, tablet PCs, wearable devices and in any other applications requiring high tensile strength.

The Amfas HighTAL castings are produced with an alloy that is best used where heat dissipation has an acute impact on the design. This high thermal conduction rating was only previously available in wrought materials, with the disadvantage that only extruded or stock material could reach such thermal transfer ratings. Even then, any customization required heavy machining to achieve customized shapes. HighTAL has a thermal conductivity rating of 130-140 W/m∙K before heat treatment, 180-190 W/m∙K after heat treatment. Its electrical conductivity is 21-23 m/K∙mm2 before heat and 26-30 m/K∙mm2 after. Used primarily in LED heatsinking, amplifiers, high rated power supplies, communications equipment, computers and home appliances, it excels in any application where heat dissipation is critical.

Amfas is a custom manufacturer with domestic VMI and logistics management that utilizes the best equipment for custom assignments with the ability to cover all project sizes. From Vertical Machining Centers to Screw Machining, Amfas provides support to design engineers (prototypes, DFMs, bridge tooling, unique alloys), technical OEM purchasing/sourcing agents and quality engineering. It is often these functions that allow Amfas’ customers to open new doors to new clients.

HighSAL Features & Benefits:

  • UTS Rm 360-380 MPa
  • YTS Rp0.2 300-320 MPa
  • Elongation > 1.5%
  • Hardness 130-150

HighTAL Features & Benefits:

  • Thermal conductivity 130-140 W/m∙K / 180-190 W/m∙K
  • Electrical conductivity 21-23 m/K∙mm2 / 26-30 m/K∙mm2 (Before Heat Treat / After Heat Treat)

HighSAL Applications:

  • Mobile Phones
  • Tablet PCs
  • Wearable Devices

HighTAL Applications:

  • LED heatsinking
  • Amplifiers
  • High rated power supplies
  • Communications equipment
  • Computers
  • Home Appliances

As a distributor rep agreement partner, New Yorker Electronics offers Amfas International’s product development, reverse engineering services, injection molding and 3D capabilities as well as specific testing for the Automotive, Aerospace and Military Industry like compliance to BAC, Nadcap, MIL specs and more. Amfas services offered through New Yorker Electronics include CNC Machining, Metal Castings, Injection Molding (Blow Molding, Reaction Injection Molding, Powdered Metal Casting, Electronic Components, Sheet Metal, Tooling and Finishing (Plating, Anodizing, Passivating, Powder Coating, Painting) as well as Rapid Prototyping and complete Contract Manufacturing.

New Yorker Electronics is a certified franchised distributor of electronic components, well known for its full product lines, large inventories and competitive pricing since 1948. It is an AS9120B and ISO 9001:2015 certified source of passive components, discrete semiconductors, electromechanical devices, Flash & DRAM modules, embedded board solutions, power supplies and connectors, and operates exclusively at heightened military and aerospace performance levels. New Yorker Electronics operates in strict accordance with AS5553 and AS6496 standards in its everyday procedures to thwart the proliferation of counterfeit parts. It is a member of ECIA (Electronics Component Industry Association) and of ERAI (Electronic Resellers Association International).

Matched content

Editor’s pick

Home | Submit Press Release | Nationwide / EPR Network | Free Press Release Distribution | Real Time Press Release Distribution | Travel PR News | EuropaWire
© 2004-2021 Express-Press-Release.Net. Owned by EPR Network LLC. All Rights Reserved. All trade marks and names are owned by their respective owners.
RSS | Privacy | Disclaimer | TOS | Feedback
EPR Network LLC disclaims any content found in press releases published on its network - full disclaimer. Powered by WP. Theme by MH Themes
In the works: Consolidated Press Release Distribution | Social Press Release | Early Bird Press Release

Do NOT follow this link or you will be banned from the site!