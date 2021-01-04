New Yorker Electronics now Supplying Advanced Aluminum Casting Alloys from Amfas International

NORTHVALE, New Jersey, USA, 2021-Jan-04 — /EPR Network/ — With their recent distributor rep agreement with Amfas International, New Yorker Electronics is now a major provider of high-tech Advanced Aluminum Casting Alloys. Amfas, an expert supplier of custom fabricated metal and molded plastic components, manufactures two types of aluminum casting alloys for New Yorker Electronics customers: HighSAL (for High Strength) and HighTAL (for High Thermal Conduction).

HighSAL is ideal for applications where tensile strength is a priority. This cast alloy has an Ultimate Tensile Strength which surpasses alloy 6061-T6. Its maximum UTS is 360 to 380 MPa with a Yield Tensile Strength (YTS) of 300 to 320 MPa and an elongation of greater than 1.5-percent and a Brinell hardness number between 130 and 150. The HighSAL cast alloy is widely used for mobile phones, tablet PCs, wearable devices and in any other applications requiring high tensile strength.

The Amfas HighTAL castings are produced with an alloy that is best used where heat dissipation has an acute impact on the design. This high thermal conduction rating was only previously available in wrought materials, with the disadvantage that only extruded or stock material could reach such thermal transfer ratings. Even then, any customization required heavy machining to achieve customized shapes. HighTAL has a thermal conductivity rating of 130-140 W/m∙K before heat treatment, 180-190 W/m∙K after heat treatment. Its electrical conductivity is 21-23 m/K∙mm2 before heat and 26-30 m/K∙mm2 after. Used primarily in LED heatsinking, amplifiers, high rated power supplies, communications equipment, computers and home appliances, it excels in any application where heat dissipation is critical.

Amfas is a custom manufacturer with domestic VMI and logistics management that utilizes the best equipment for custom assignments with the ability to cover all project sizes. From Vertical Machining Centers to Screw Machining, Amfas provides support to design engineers (prototypes, DFMs, bridge tooling, unique alloys), technical OEM purchasing/sourcing agents and quality engineering. It is often these functions that allow Amfas’ customers to open new doors to new clients.

HighSAL Features & Benefits:

UTS R m 360-380 MPa

360-380 MPa YTS R p0.2 300-320 MPa

300-320 MPa Elongation > 1.5%

Hardness 130-150

HighTAL Features & Benefits:

Thermal conductivity 130-140 W/m∙K / 180-190 W/m∙K

Electrical conductivity 21-23 m/K∙mm2 / 26-30 m/K∙mm2 (Before Heat Treat / After Heat Treat)

HighSAL Applications:

Mobile Phones

Tablet PCs

Wearable Devices

HighTAL Applications:

LED heatsinking

Amplifiers

High rated power supplies

Communications equipment

Computers

Home Appliances

As a distributor rep agreement partner, New Yorker Electronics offers Amfas International’s product development, reverse engineering services, injection molding and 3D capabilities as well as specific testing for the Automotive, Aerospace and Military Industry like compliance to BAC, Nadcap, MIL specs and more. Amfas services offered through New Yorker Electronics include CNC Machining, Metal Castings, Injection Molding (Blow Molding, Reaction Injection Molding, Powdered Metal Casting, Electronic Components, Sheet Metal, Tooling and Finishing (Plating, Anodizing, Passivating, Powder Coating, Painting) as well as Rapid Prototyping and complete Contract Manufacturing.

New Yorker Electronics is a certified franchised distributor of electronic components, well known for its full product lines, large inventories and competitive pricing since 1948. It is an AS9120B and ISO 9001:2015 certified source of passive components, discrete semiconductors, electromechanical devices, Flash & DRAM modules, embedded board solutions, power supplies and connectors, and operates exclusively at heightened military and aerospace performance levels. New Yorker Electronics operates in strict accordance with AS5553 and AS6496 standards in its everyday procedures to thwart the proliferation of counterfeit parts. It is a member of ECIA (Electronics Component Industry Association) and of ERAI (Electronic Resellers Association International).