New Yorker Electronics Announces 12 new 1200V Hyperfast and Ultrafast Rectifiers from Vishay

NORTHVALE, New Jersey, USA, 2021-Jan-04 — /EPR Network/ — New Yorker Electronics has announced the availability of 12 new FRED Pt® Gen 5 1200 V Hyperfast and Ultrafast rectifiers from Vishay Semiconductor. The ideal choice for soft switched and resonant high frequency converters, it features a unique combination of low conduction and switching losses. Specifically designed to improve efficiency of PFC and output rectification stages of EV / HEV battery charge stations, booster stage of solar inverters and UPS applications, these devices are perfectly matched to operate with MOSFETs or high speed IGBTs.

The 12 new Vishay FRED Pt Gen 5 1200V Hyperfast and Ultrafast rectifiers offer the best conduction and switching loss trade-off for devices in their class. Ranging from 8 A up to 60 A, in single and dual-diode configurations, the Vishay rectifiers are designed to increase the efficiency of high frequency converters and hard- and soft-switched or resonant designs.

Matched to operate with MOSFETs or high speed IGBTs, they supply up to 10-percent lower losses than competing silicon solutions. They are capable of cutting the efficiency gap with SiC diodes in half and provide a cost-effective alternative for applications with frequencies in the range of 50 kHz.

Vishay FRED Pt Gen 5 offers the same forward voltage as competing solutions, while delivering up to 40-perent lower switching losses and QRR. The case molding compound meets UL 94 V-0 flammability rating and its terminals are matte tin plated leads, solderable per J-STD-002 and JESD 22-B102.

Features & Benefits:

Forward currents from 8 A to 60 A

Offered in 2L TO-220AC / TO-247AD 2L (single diode) and 3L TO-220AB / TO-247AD 3L (dual diode)

Available in X-type hyperfast and H-type ultrafast speed classes X-type rectifiers offer the advantage of lower Qrr H-type devices feature lower forward voltage

High temperature operation to +175 °C

Applications:

Three-phase T-type PFC and output rectification stages for EV / HEV battery charging stations

Booster Stages for Solar Inverters

UPS

Welding Applications

Vishay Semiconductors includes the former Vishay Telefunken product lines, the former General Semiconductor product lines, the infrared component product lines acquired from Infineon Technologies, and selected product lines acquired from International Rectifier (excluding planar high-voltage MOSFETs). It is also the world’s number one manufacturer of rectifiers, glass diodes and infrared components.

As a franchise distributor for Vishay Semiconductor, New Yorker Electronics supplies its full line of rectifiers, fast-recovery diodes, high-power diodes, thyristors, small-signal diodes, Zener and suppressor diodes, RF transistors, optoelectronics, power modules (a combination of power diodes, thyristors, MOSFETs, and IGBTs) and automotive modules and assemblies.

New Yorker Electronics is a certified franchised distributor of electronic components, well known for its full product lines, large inventories and competitive pricing since 1948. It is an AS9120B and ISO 9001:2015 certified source of passive components, discrete semiconductors, electromechanical devices, Flash & DRAM modules, embedded board solutions, power supplies and connectors, and operates exclusively at heightened military and aerospace performance levels. New Yorker Electronics operates in strict accordance with AS5553 and AS6496 standards in its everyday procedures to thwart the proliferation of counterfeit parts. It is a member of ECIA (Electronics Component Industry Association) and of ERAI (Electronic Resellers Association International).